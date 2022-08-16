The Lathrop Malemutes didn’t get a cupcake to open the 2022 football season. The defending Division II state champions drew West Anchorage, fresh off a 7-2 campaign and a Division I semifinal appearance.
So much for a soft landing. No problem for the Malemutes, though.
Lathrop took out West 49-33 and remained the top team in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network Division II/III rankings. West Anchorage fell from second to fifth in the Division I poll.
“People have asked since October, ‘Are you guys going to repeat?’” Lathrop head coach Luke Balash told the Anchorage Daily News. “I’ve said ‘I have no idea.’ In a lot of ways, this is a very different team. We’ve graduated a bunch of core pieces and stuff, and we’ve got some new guys that haven’t played much before. So I don’t think of it in terms of repeat or anything else. I just think of it in terms of this team and how good can this team be? You don’t know.
“We learned some things about some guys today, what they can add to the mix and we’re excited to go home and grow some more.”
Lathrop zoomed out to a 21-0 lead and was up 28-13 at halftime. The Malemutes expanded the cushion to 22 points in the second half.
Following a 24-0 victory over Palmer, Eagle River remained directly behind Lathrop in the Division II/III. Soldotna also stayed at No. 3 despite blowing past North Pole 60-6.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported that Gehret Medcoff had three rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Brayden Taylor rushed for a pair of touchdowns and tossed another.
Wasilla and Kenai debuted in the rankings at No. 4 and No. 5. The Warriors blanked previous-No. 4 Redington 38-0 and the Kardinals blasted Eielson 32-7.
East remained the top dog in the Division I rankings by topping Service 39-18. Colony destroyed South 43-6 and moved from fifth to second in the poll.
Juneau and Bartlett remained third and fourth in the rankings. Juneau defeated Dimond 37-0 and Bartlett had a bye.
Alaska Sports Broadcasting
Division I (this week’s opponent)
1. East, 1-0 (at Colony); 2. Colony, 1-0 (East); 3. Juneau, 1-0 (Bartlett); 4. Bartlett, 0-0 (at Juneau); 5. West, 0-1 (South).
1. Lathrop, 1-0 (Palmer); 2. Eagle River, 1-0 (Dimond); 3. Soldotna, 1-0 (at Service); 4. Wasilla, 1-0 (at Chugiak); 5. Kenai, 1-0 (North Pole).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.