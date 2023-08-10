Prep football in Alaska kicks off Friday. For Kodiak, the season will look different than in years past.
In the offseason, the Alaska School Activities Association dropped Kodiak from Division II to Division III. The Bears had been a Division II — or small-school classification when that was a thing — since becoming a varsity program in 2003.
Taking up residency in Alaska’s lowest of three divisions is a big deal for a rebuilding program.
“I feel like we are in a comfort zone where this is where we can compete, and every week is meaningful,” Masterson said.
Kodiak hadn’t reached the Division II playoffs since 2013 and, from 2017 to 2022, posted an 8-28 record — 0-13 the last two seasons.
Over those years, Kodiak faced teams that had double — sometimes triple — the number of players. That is gone, to an extent.
Out of the 25 players on Kodiak’s roster, only 16 will be eligible for the first game of the season Friday at Kenai. The Kards, according to Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson, have between 40 and 50 players.
“We are somewhere where we should be,” Masterson said. “We are definitely not competing with the Lathrops and North Poles, where they had 70, 80, 90 kids at practice this week.”
The last two seasons, the Bears competed in the Railbelt Conference against Division II powers North Pole, Lathrop and West Valley. Before that, the Bears were housed in the Division II Northern Lights Conference with Soldotna, Palmer and Eagle River.
Now, Kodiak will tangle with Barrow, Homer, Houston, Kenai and Redington in the Mid-Alaska Conference. Those six teams make up Division III. Eielson, Nikiski, Seward and Valdez opted out of Division III to create a 9-man league this season. Monroe was slated to play 9-man but will not field a team this season.
Kodiak’s new home houses some heavy hitters.
Over the past two seasons, the Bears are 0-7 against those schools. The Homer Mariners are the defending Division III champions, while the Houston Hawks have been runner-up the past two seasons after winning it all in 2019.
Kodiak’s opening two games — at Kenai and home to Houston — will be nonconference. The final four games — home to Homer, Redington and Kenai and at Barrow and Houston — will count in the conference standings. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
The upper two divisions only have one conference each. In Division II, Chugiak, Eagle River, Lathrop, North Pole, Palmer, Soldotna, Wasilla and West Valley will compete in the Northern Lights-Railbelt Conference. The Division I Cook Inlet Conference houses East Anchorage, Bartlett, Colony, Dimond, Juneau, Service, South Anchorage and West Anchorage.
Aug. 18 — Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Aug. 25 — Homer at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Sept. 1 — Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field
Sept. 29 — Kenai at Joe Floyd Track and Field
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.