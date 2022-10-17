Kodiak volleyball welcomed veteran coach Amy Willis back with a big Northern Lights Conference sweep of Palmer at Palmer High School.
The Bears outlasted the Moose in Friday’s opener, winning a five-set thriller 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kodiak volleyball welcomed veteran coach Amy Willis back with a big Northern Lights Conference sweep of Palmer at Palmer High School.
The Bears outlasted the Moose in Friday’s opener, winning a five-set thriller 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-8.
Kodiak completed the sweep, taking Saturday’s finale 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17.
The Bears pushed their conference record to 2-4, 2-5 overall in best-of-5 matches.
Willis was away from the team for the past two weeks while she was with family in the Lower 48. During that time, C squad coach Donn Sofranes filled in as the varsity coach.
“Super proud of the crew, they worked for coach Donn (Sofranes) while I was away, and they worked hard for each other,” Willis wrote in a text message. “They are good humans who helped coach themselves to a win this weekend. I am happy to be with them.”
Kodiak got a monster performance from senior Kristen Carstens in Friday’s victory. The outside hitter bombed a team-high 20 kills and added 12 digs, seven blocks (two solo) and two service aces.
Libero Brittney Llorente recorded a team-high 24 digs, while Jisselle Blanco chipped in 22 digs and five kills.
Alliah Baisa dished out 23 assists and had three service aces.
Carstens was back at it in Saturday’s match, producing 25 kills in a four-set match. She added 14 digs and four service aces.
Blanco contributed seven kills and 18 digs. Avie Arevalo had 16 digs, while Baisa had 17 assists and Arianna Amodo 13 assists.
Kodiak is at the Dimond/Service Tournament Friday and Saturday.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.