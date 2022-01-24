And just like that, the first home season of the Kodiak High School hockey program is done.
It couldn’t have ended any better.
After notching the first win in program history on Thursday, it didn’t take long for Kodiak to earn win No. 2. With goals from four different players, Kodiak knocked off Tri-Valley 4-1 in a non-conference game Friday at the Baranof Park ice rink that closed out the six-game home season on a winning note.
“This was huge, especially in lieu of Houston not making it down last weekend. We were really looking forward to four games and giving everybody a ton of game experience,” Kodiak coach John Glover said.
The two games against Houston were canceled when players from the Hawks tested positive for COVID a day before they were scheduled to arrive on The Rock. Kodiak will make up one of the Railbelt Conference games with Houston Thursday in the Mat-Su Valley. The other game will not be made up as the Hawks are playing at Juneau Friday and Saturday, while Kodiak finishes the regular season at Palmer on the same days.
Kodiak did all its scoring in the first two periods, picking up goals from Colin McCarthy, Noah Coulter, Max Cook and Kody Mitchell. Aiden Buschbacher, McCarthy, Theron Glover and Gavin Baxter assisted on the goals. The Bears peppered Tri-Valley goalie Wyatt Jurzik with 47 shots.
The four goals scored is a season-best for Kodiak, and the team nearly pitched its first shutout in program history. Tri-Valley didn’t get on the board until 5:45 left in regulation on a Corey Stickle goal, his second in two nights. Kodiak goalies Oskar Klausner and Aiden Johnson — in his first varsity action — combined to save 15 of 16 shots.
“Goaltenders didn’t see a lot of action, which was nice, but when they did, they stood tall.”
Kodiak (2-8 overall) actually scored five goals, but a first-period shot was slapped so hard that it bounced out of the net so fast that the official didn’t see it and counted it as a none goal.
That was about the only thing that didn’t go Kodiak’s way as it closed out its home campaign with a 2-4 record.
“It went great,” said Glover of the first season in front of a home crowd. “Even if they know nothing about hockey and get down here and see it, it is hard not to like it. It is fast, fun and physical. Hopefully, we can carry some of this momentum into next season, and people will get more and more excited.”
There is a possibility that the ice rink will be fully enclosed by next season as Friends of Baranof Park is only $474,000 away from reaching their fundraising goal of $3.8 million to renovate the outdoor ice rink into a recreation center.
“It’s great to have everybody’s support, and I’m lucky to have all these coaches who want to volunteer their time,” Glover said.
LONG ROAD TRIP
Five games in five days in two different cities separated by over 1,000 miles and only accessible by plane or ferry.
That is what the Tri-Valley High School hockey team encountered last week. A gauntlet of a road trip that started with three games in Juneau and ended with two games in Kodiak.
And the 1A school located in Healy — 112 miles from Fairbanks — made the trip with only 10 skaters and one goalie. Exhausting.
“It was an ironman stretch,” longtime Healy coach Dakota Maciver said. “It is something they are used to.”
Well, almost used to.
This was the longest trip Maciver has taken in his nine years at the helm of the Warriors. The team left Healy Jan. 15 and returned Saturday night. The never-ending journey involved five plane rides — Fairbanks to Juneau, Juneau to Anchorage, Anchorage to Kodiak, Kodiak to Anchorage and Anchorage to Fairbanks. Whew.
“Usually, we do Juneau every other year,” Maciver said. “Since this is the first year of high school hockey in Kodiak, we wanted to come here and help the program. I want the program to succeed and want hockey to grow here. It was important for us to get here.”
As for the results, Tri-Valley lost all five games on the trip to drop to 3-10 on the campaign. The scores didn’t matter, though. Getting ice time did, which hasn’t happened much this season. Tri-Valley’s home rink is outside, not protected from the brutal winter conditions that have hit the area this season. Maciver said four home games have been canceled because of weather, while the team has had to practice inside for stretches this season.
Maciver noted that Tri-Valley has one of the state’s last outdoor non-refrigerated rinks for high school hockey. Delta, Kodiak, and Glennallen all have outdoor rinks but are covered.
“When you have an outdoor rink, and you get weeks where you can’t practice because it is 30 below, raining or snowing, you have to make up games somehow,” the coach said.
There is no time to rest for Tri-Valley with four important Aurora Conference games this week against North Pole (today), Monroe (Wednesday) and Delta (Friday and Saturday).
With a 1-1 conference record, Maciver is hoping his players can recover from the trip to make a push for a fifth-straight berth to the Division II state tournament.
“It is something that we take pride in because there are no other 1A schools that play with 3A schools … And we are able to compete and win games,” Maciver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.