Kodiak went fourteen up and fourteen down in the opening weekend of prep volleyball.
The Bears played 14 matches at the Kodiak Jamboree and swept the competition Friday and Saturday at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak took down Houston’s varsity and junior varsity, Redington’s varsity and junior varsity, and Kodiak’s junior varsity.
A clean sweep. The Bears busted out the brooms.
“We are so grateful to have HHS and RHS here,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis wrote in an email. “We have limited home competitions, and we are pleased that they make the journey and are happy they are willing to play everyone ( including their own JV’s and our C team.)”
In Saturday’s bracket play, Kodiak opened with a 25-10, 25-6 victory over Houston’s varsity. The Bears finished with a 25-15, 25-18 win over Redington’s varsity in the championship match.
Senior Jisselle Blanco tallied four kills, eight digs and two service aces in the title match. Kate Holland had 12 digs.
Willis said the jamboree gave her atheltes an opportunity to play in “serious game situations.”
“We try to create game scenarios by playing each other and women’s teams from the community — but it’s not the same as a peer in a different color jersey across the net from you,” Willis wrote.
“Our athletes take these competitions seriously. These are scrappy small schools, and we are happy to see KHS teams improve through the challenge of playing them.”
In Friday’s pool play, Kodiak topped Houston’s JV (21-7, 21-8), Redington JV (21-8, 21-9), Redington varsity (21-15, 21-11), Houston varsity (21-8, 21-7) and Kodiak’s JV (21-15, 19-14).
Blanco paced Kodiak’s offensive attack with 24 kills in 12 sets. She added 25 digs and 46 service aces.
Darlene Luzano added 23 kills, 14 digs and eight aces.
Holland, playing libero, led Kodiak with 54 digs. She tied with Amirah Oskolkoff for the team lead in aces with 15 aces.
Despite only playing 10 of Kodiak’s 14 sets, Serenity Bushell’s 12 blocks (six solo) led the team.
Makylla Madamba led the Bears with 48 assists, while Kamryn Price tallied 40 assists.
“Varsity continues to work on communication, but we had great moments. We served well on Saturday 20 Aces in 4 sets,” Willis wrote.
Kodiak’s junior varsity topped Houston’s JV to place third, while Houston’s varsity beat Kodiak’s C team to place fifth.
Kodiak begins Northern Lights Conference play against Soldotna on Friday and Saturday at Kodiak High School.
Friday’s varsity game begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s match starts at 6 p.m.
