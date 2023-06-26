With a split doubleheader sweep of the Alaska Wild and Bartlett, Kenai Post 20 moved into a tie for first place in the American Legion standings.
Kenai and Eagle River sit atop the leaderboard with 6-2 league records and 26 points.
The Twins gained eight valuable points with a 16-3 victory over Alaska Wild and a 13-2 thumping of Bartlett Saturday in Anchorage.
The players from The Rock had their fingerprints all over Kenai’s wins.
In the opening game, Hunter Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Jace Crall also smacked a double in two plate appearances while driving in two, scoring two and walking twice. The speedster also logged two steals.
Malakai Olson scored a run as a pinch runner.
Kenai outhit Alaska Wild 17-5 to end the game after the fifth inning.
Olson was Kenai’s star against Bartlett.
From the No. 9 spot in the order, Olson went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored, two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases.
From the leadoff spot, Williams drove in a run and walked, while Crall was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.
Kenai took advantage of 11 Bartlett errors to end the game in the fifth via the 10-run mercy rule.
Beginning Thursday, Kenai (10-5 overall) hosts Lower Columbia, Washington, and Bartlett’s A and AA teams in the Lance Coz Wood Bat Invitational.
