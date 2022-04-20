Kodiak and Colony were Southcentral Conference baseball rivals for decades, but when the Alaska School Activities Association created two classifications last season, the two schools went in different directions.
Colony was placed in Division I and was last season’s state runner-up, while Kodiak advanced to the Division II state championship game before losing to Palmer.
The former conference rivals met for the first time since the realignment on Wednesday during the first day of the Rex Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field.
Colony scored 10 runs over the final two innings to seal a 17-5 victory over Kodiak.
“It’s been probably five years since I have taken a team to Kodiak — it doesn’t seem like that long, but I guess it has,” Colony coach Jordan Chadwell said. “It’s always good to come down here — there are a lot of good people, and it’s great to see a lot of old faces.”
Colony last played on The Rock in 2018, and the last time the Knights played Kodiak was in the semifinals of the 2019 Southcentral Conference tournament.
“I realized today when I saw Jordan that, other than a tournament in Wasilla, I hadn’t seen him in three years now that we are playing in different conferences,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “It’s always nice to see these guys.”
Colony wasn’t even supposed to be in this year’s Matautia tournament. The Knights were a late addition to the four-team field when Dimond couldn’t make it.
“We just found out about it 10 days ago,” Chadwell said. “We have a young group coming up, and this just gives us more games. It’s Alaska, and I have had plenty of years where we don’t get a single game played in April.”
Snow fell during Wednesday’s first game between South Anchorage and Wasilla, but the sun blanketed the field for the late game between Colony and Kodiak.
Koen Leaders sparkled under the rays, smoking five singles and driving in six runs. The senior first baseman accounted for nearly half of the Knights’ 11 hits.
“He had a good day,” Chadwell said. “Fortunately, he is one of the returners and is a great kid.”
Chadwell said half of his squad returned from last year’s team that lost to South in the Division I state championship game 19-0.
The gap has closed between the two schools as Colony only lost 7-3 to South in Monday’s season opener in Anchorage. The two teams play again on Friday at 2 p.m. at Baranof Field.
The Knights were in fine form against Kodiak, swiping 18 bases and taking advantage of 15 free passes by Kodiak pitchers.
“We were caught a few times, too,” Chadwell said. “Coming down to the tournament, we want to win, but really it is about getting these kids better and progressing.”
Kodiak improved from its season-opening doubleheader against Soldotna. The Bears scored five runs — two more than they plated in their two losses to the Stars.
And Wednesday’s game was tied after two innings.
“We swung the bats and at least put some balls in play. We hit a few balls to the opposite field tonight. That stuff is getting better than it was last week because that stuff was pretty nonexistent,” Fox said.
Junior Alex Holland had the loudest of Kodiak’s four hits — a booming two-out double that sailed over the center fielder’s head in the fourth inning that sent Gage Lorring, who singled home Malakai Olsen, to third and put the Bears in position to tie the game at 7.
However, Colony pitcher Bryant Marks fanned the next batter to wiggle out of the jam. The Knights took flight after that, scoring three in the fifth and seven in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Marks pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief of starter Jaren Venie. Marks allowed two hits and struck out six. In the fifth, a defensive gem was made behind him when right fielder Karsen Spradling robbed Hunter Williams of a leadoff hit with a diving catch to his right.
“I didn’t even think he had a chance at it,” Fox said.
Both teams struck for four runs in the first inning. Nate Baker and Christian Rockenback drove in runs for Kodiak in the first, while the Bears’ other two runs scored off of errors.
Colony broke the tie in the third on a Venie sacrifice fly that scored Drake Gallagher.
Kodiak filtered through five pitchers as Fox kept them all under 45 pitches so they could be eligible for the remainder of the tournament. Williams started and gave up three hits while striking out two and walking two in two innings. Gage Lloring, Jon Flerchinger, Owen Booth and Ian Rocheleau saw time on the bump.
Kodiak plays South at 5 p.m. today. The Wolverines opened the tournament with a 23-1 four-inning victory over Wasilla. The Warriors play Colony at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.