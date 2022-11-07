Over the final two days of the Northern Lights Conference Championships, Kodiak couldn’t rekindle the magic it had during Thursday’s opening victory over Wasilla.
The third-seeded Bears followed the upset over the No. 2 Warriors with back-to-back losses to place third — the team’s highest finish since winning the title in 2015.
Kodiak fell to top-seeded Colony in Friday’s semifinal 25-17, 25-22, 27-25, then lost to Wasilla 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 in Saturday’s winner-to-state match at Wasilla High School.
The Warriors went on to defeat Colony in the championship match. Both will play at the 4A state tournament on Thursday in Anchorage.
“We scouted Wasilla and worked really hard for that first-round win. It kind of took Wasilla by surprise a little bit,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis said. “Saturday morning, they seemed to remember that they were much taller than we were, and maybe they could hit around our blocks.”
In past years, a third-place finish at the NLC tournament guaranteed a trip to state. But not this year, as the Alaska School Activities Association turned the NLC’s final state berth into an at-large spot.
As the NLC’s third-place team, Kodiak was placed in a pool with East Anchorage (the Cook Inlet Conference fourth-place finisher), Juneau (the Southeast Conference runner-up) and North Pole (the Mid-Alaska Conference runner-up) to determine the final spot.
Based on a list of six items, East Anchorage emerged with the most points to claim the final berth to state.
That was heartbreaking news for Willis to digest as she felt her team was good enough to be one of the top eight teams in the state.
Kodiak looked like an elite team in Thursday’s victory over Wasilla — the Bears’ first at the regional tournament since 2015.
“I’m just super proud of them. These are girls who don’t play volleyball all year long. They are competing against girls who play volleyball 10 months out of the year,” Willis said. “I have so many multi-sport athletes and players who have a lot of other extracurricular activities in their world. I’m glad they came together to give me four amazing months.”
Willis was in the Lower 48 for family reasons during the middle of the season. While she was gone, C squad coach Donn Sofranes filled in. Willis was impressed with how her varsity players handled the situation.
“They gave coach Donn a lot of effort, a lot of self-direction, and a lot of self-motivation,” Willis said. “They really continued to lead the program without me. I’m just super proud of that. I can’t say enough great things about these kids.”
In Saturday’s match against Wasilla, Kodiak struggled to contain the height of the Warriors. As a result, the Bears didn’t hold a lead until early in the third set — the closest set of the match.
Kodiak overcame a four-point deficit to the set at 14. Wasilla slowly increased the lead and scored the match’s final five points to secure the sweep.
Kristen Carstens paced Kodiak with 10 kills, seven digs and two service aces. Jisselle Blanco chipped in four kills and 14 digs. Avie Arevalo tallied 14 digs, while Alliah Baisa had 11 assists.
Kodiak’s first chance at clinching a state tournament berth came on Friday night, but Colony gobbled it up. The Knights swept, but the Bears had opportunities to extend the match.
Kodiak led 17-13 in the second set before Colony flipped the script by rattling off 10 straight points to seal the win.
In the third set, Kodiak led 24-21. Colony fended off three set points and took a 25-24 lead. A Carstens’ kill evened the score at 25 before the Knights finished the match with two straight points.
Carstens finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and three service aces. Blanco added seven kills and 15 digs. Baisa had 14 assists and 10 digs, while Arevalo had 12 digs.
