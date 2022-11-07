volleyball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Serenity Bushell (26) and Kristen Carstens (9) attempt to block a Wasilla kill during a volleyball match earlier this season at Kodiak High School. 

Over the final two days of the Northern Lights Conference Championships, Kodiak couldn’t rekindle the magic it had during Thursday’s opening victory over Wasilla.  

The third-seeded Bears followed the upset over the No. 2 Warriors with back-to-back losses to place third — the team’s highest finish since winning the title in 2015.  

