The last time Hunter Williams played at Coral Seymour Memorial Park in Kenai — one of the nicest fields in the state — he exited the game early with a trip to the emergency room.
While manning left field for Kodiak Post 17, he collided with center fielder Anders Hocum while chasing down a fly ball against the Kenai Twins. Williams got the worst of the collision with bruised ribs.
That was in 2018, and Williams had just concluded seventh grade.
Williams was back at Coral Seymour Memorial Park on Saturday as a member of the Kenai Twins American Legion baseball team. And he dazzled in his home debut for his new club.
The incoming senior at Kodiak High School twirled a pitching gem, posting a complete-game 3-0 shutout over Dimond in a league game.
Williams was lights out, striking out five, walking two and scattering seven hits over seven innings. He needed 96 pitches to earn the win in his first start of the season.
Williams worked out of a few jams — getting a punch out to end the first with the bases loaded and inducing a 6-4-3 double play that sealed the game in the seventh.
Kenai scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. Williams was one of those markers when he walked, stole second and scored the game’s first run on an error.
The Twins picked up their two other runs on a sacrifice fly and a groundout.
Williams — and Malakai Olson — are playing for the Twins because Kodiak Post 17 wasn’t able to field a team this season. The Bears have not had a team since the 2019 season.
The last time a player from Kodiak played for the Twins was in 2013, when Brandon Mahle was named to the all-state team after posting a 1.89 earned run average.
With Mahle anchoring the Twins’ pitching staff in 2012, they won a state title and traveled to the Lower 48 for a regional tournament.
Olson started on the bump in the Saturday’s 9-3 nonleague loss to Dimond.
The rising junior allowed four runs — two earned — on seven hits in four innings. He fanned one and walked one.
SUNDAY
South Anchorage handed Kenai its first league loss of the season in a tightly played 2-1 game Sunday at Coral Seymour.
Williams — batting fourth and playing shortstop — went 0-for-1 with two walks.
Kenai struck first with a solo run in the second. South took the lead with a two-run fourth.
Kenai’s Atticus Gibson limited South to five hits over seven strong innings while fanning four and walking one.
South took the nonleague game 20-11.
Olson started at second and contributed at the dish, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Williams played third and short and walked twice.
Kenai (3-1 league, 4-2 overall) hosts Service in a league/nonleague doubleheader Saturday at Coral Seymour Park.
