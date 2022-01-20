No matter where Gavin Baxter, Oskar Klausner and Blake Terry end up in 20 years, they will always be linked together in Kodiak sports history.
The trio is the first graduating class of the Kodiak High School hockey program. Today and Friday, the three will play their final home games against Tri-Valley at the Baranof Park ice rink. Both nonconference games begin at 8 p.m.
The two games against Tri-Valley caps off Kodiak’s first home season. The program became a reality in September when the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education made it an official sport.
“It’s been a unique experience,” Terry said. “Kodiak Hockey League has always been really good at bringing in all sorts of players, whether you are skilled or not. Being able to work with an organization like that has been fantastic. It is an honor to be the first graduating class. It is kind of nice. It is not something anybody else will get to say.”
After starting their hockey careers elsewhere, all three seniors assembled in Kodiak — Terry in Juneau, Klausner in Homer and Baxter in Dutch Harbor. Even though different youth coaches coached them, they credit Kodiak coach John Glover for teaching them the game.
Glover’s persistence and dedication to forming a high school team gave the seniors an opportunity to suit up for their school.
“He is a complete role mode,” Klausner said.
Glover said all three would be missed on the ice when Kodiak begins its second season in October.
“They have meant a lot to the program ... I’ve been involved with them and their lives for a good bit. I consider myself fortunate for that,” Glover said. “It is going to be a loss. I don’t know any other way to put it.”
Klausner is one of two varsity goalkeepers. He wasn’t a goalkeeper in Homer but transitioned to that position in Kodiak. It took a bit for Klausner to find his footing in front of the net, but he has been solid once he did.
“He has turned into a fine young man and a good competitor,” Glover said.
Baxter played roller hockey when his family lived in Dutch Harbor. His first time on the ice was when his family moved to The Rock. He is the program’s inaugural captain.
“He always has a positive attitude and always works hard,” Glover said.
Terry sang the national anthem in Kodiak’s first home game in November against Soldotna. It was the first time he performed that national anthem at a sporting event.
He not only sings but also plays guitar, piano and violin.
“Willing to get up and sing the national anthem is no joke, and to do it well — better than most — is impressive. That is just the kind of person he is,” Glover said.
Kodiak (0-8) is still searching for the program’s first victory. Tri-Valley out of the Interior is 3-7 overall and 1-1 in the Division II Aurora Conference. The Warriors have been outscored 46-17.
This could be the Bears’ chance at history, and it would be the perfect end to the home season.
“I feel like the season just started,” Klausner said. “It feels like I just found out that we were having a high school team.”
