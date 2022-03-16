In the basketball world, March is the month circled on the calendar. It’s when the madness begins and when underdogs thrive. One victory can turn around a season.
Kodiak High School’s girls basketball team is looking to play spoiler at the Northern Lights Conference Championships that begin Thursday at Palmer High School. The sixth-seeded Bears open against third-seeded Colony at 5:30 p.m.
“March Madness, I love it,” Kodiak co-head coach Monica Claridge said.
On paper, it’s a classic Cinderella vs. Goliath story. During the regular season, Kodiak went 3-17 and was winless in 10 conference games. Colony finished the regular season with a 14-6 mark, 5-5 in the NLC. The Knights swept the two-game series from the Bears by a combined score of 166-55.
But in March the numbers can be tossed aside as every team starts with a clean slate. From college to the preps, upsets are routine this time of the year.
Why not the Kodiak girls? The Bears are plenty rested to pull the upset as their last game was Feb. 26.
“We have been pushing our hardest and making personal and team goals for ourselves to achieve during our Colony game,” junior guard Avie Arevalo said.
The coaching staff knows that it will take a flawless game to knock off Colony and advance to a Friday semifinal against No. 2 Wasilla at 5 p.m. The loser drops to a consolation game at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We have to play smart basketball,” Claridge said. “We have to take care of the basketball, be efficient and make the clock our friend and not play their style of the game.”
Because of the pandemic, Kodiak only played two games last season — both losses to Soldotna at the regional tournament. That stunted the program’s growth, and the coaches have used this season to enhance the basketball IQ of the players by watching film and scouting opponents.
“Our biggest thing is trying to learn how to capitalize and how to make basketball decisions,” Kodiak co-head coach Taylor Masterson said. “That is something that we, as a team, are very young at. They are still working on how to make the next best choice.”
Arevalo has excelled this season, leading the team with 6.05 points per game. The speedy guard has topped the 10 points five times, with a career-high of 15 against Wasilla.
“She plays with poise and has the ball-handling skills to play against anybody in the conference,” Claridge said. “She makes good decisions with the basketball and has been creating looks for herself and other people.”
The addition of ACS made a tough conference even more challenging. The Lions — a 3A power in its first 4A season — dominated the regular season and earned the tournament’s top seed with a 10-0 mark, 19-3 overall. With the three losses coming to Lower 48 teams, the Lions, according to the Anchorage Daily News, have won 93 consecutive games against Alaska competition and are only six wins away from breaking the all-time state record of 97, set by Ninilchik in the early 2000s.
Anchorage Christian’s 10 conference wins were by a margin of 41.4 points — the closest victory was a 20-point win over Wasilla. The Lions will play the winner between No. 4 Palmer and No. 5 Soldotna in a Friday semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Palmer and Soldotna tip the tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The coaches see this three-day tournament as a tool to improve for next season.
“Postseason play is different, and we need kids to get experience in postseason play. To see the level of intensity and to see what it takes to be at the top,” Claridge said. “You see that by playing against them and you also see that by seeing other games.”
The championship game is at 5 p.m. Saturday. The teams in the finals earn the conference’s two automatic berths to the 4A state tournament that begins March 23 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
SCHEDULE
At Palmer High School
Thursday
Game 1 — No. 5 Soldotna vs. No. No. 4 Palmer, 2 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 3 Colony vs. No. 6 Kodiak, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 7 — No. 1 ACS vs. Game 1 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9 — No. 2 Wasilla vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game — Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 10 a.m.
Fourth-place game — Game 5 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game — Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5 p.m.
