Kodiak is partying like it’s 2009. Of course, that doesn’t have quite the same ring, but you get the point.
For the first time since 2009, the Kodiak boys are the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament champions.
The Bears claimed their 18th title in the 54-year history of the tournament with a 42-36 victory over Northern Lights Conference rival Soldotna in Wednesday’s championship game at Kodiak High.
The win kept Kodiak perfect at 6-0 and handed longtime coach David Anderson his first Floyd title — as a head coach.
“It is one of those things that you strive to do in your own home tournament,” Anderson said. “It’s like I told the kids. I’ve coached in this tournament for a long time. I’ve won it as a player back in the ’70s and won it as an assistant coach, but I have never won it as a head coach. This is something special.”
Anderson clinched the trophy in his hand as he emerged from the locker room after an extended celebration with his players.
The win capped an emotional day for Anderson and the team. Hours earlier, Anderson attended the memorial service for his mother, Haroldean (Tootie), who died early Sunday morning at 91.
Anderson’s father, Laurence, died in May.
“This means everything. He has been going through a hard year. The least we could do was help him and do it for him and his family,” senior Jackson Krug said.
Krug was instrumental in leading the Kodiak program to its first 6-0 start since the undefeated 2000-2001 team. The 6-foot-6 post tied a season-high with 17 points and was named the tournament’s most valuable player — the 22nd Kodiak boy to earn the honor and first since Roberto Giron in 2018.
“I’m really proud of him,” senior Frankie Marcelo said. “He led us through this game, and because of him, we were able to win it.”
Marcelo wasn’t too shabby, either. He tallied six points, dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds.
The emotion he brought to the floor was worth more than the statistics. After every momentum-swinging play, he played to the standing-room-only crowd and was also named to the all-tournament team alongside teammate Shawn Case.
“I play with so much emotion because I know that I am the smallest player on the court,” said the 5-foot-4 Marcelo. “I need to play with the biggest heart.”
Just like when Kodiak defeated Palmer in the championship game of the Service Tip-Off Tournament, Anderson’s starters — Krug, Marcelo, Shawn Case, Connor Case and John Ticman — played the entire game.
The preseason workouts paid off as they closed the game with a 10-4 run after Soldotna had pulled to within one point.
“I told these guys (during the preseason) they would never do anything like this, even in the military,” Anderson said. “They are able to go full-court most of the game and not even show it at the end.”
The players went full throttle for most of the game — the only time they slowed down was to burn three minutes off the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Wednesday’s victory was completely different than Monday’s 62-44 win over Soldotna. The two teams battle again at 7 p.m. today in a conference game.
“They came at us with everything they had. They had answers for us,” Krug said.
Kodiak’s four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter was cut to one when Soldotna’s Jakob Brown drilled a 3-pointer with 6:03 left.
Seconds later, Shawn Case connected on his third and final 3-pointer of the night.
After a layup by Soldotna’s Daniel McRorie, Marcelo’s three free throws were sandwiched between Krug and Connor Case buckets that gave Kodiak a nine-point lead with under a minute left.
“A couple of years ago, we probably would have fallen apart a little bit,” Anderson said. “This year, we are much more controlled out there — that group of kids out there are more self-confident than anything.”
Shawn Case ended with nine points, Connor Case with six and John Ticman with four.
Ethan Sewell led Soldotna with 13 points.
The only thing that went wrong for Kodiak in the championship game was a pair of missed dunk opportunities by Krug and Connor Case.
“This place would have gone absolutely bonkers if either one of them would have dunked,” Anderson said.
The crowd never stopped cheering from tip to final buzzer, even without the dunks. The players — and Anderson — soaked it all in. It was a night they will never forget.
“We wanted to do it for the people because we really appreciate them coming to support us,” Marcelo said.
BETHEL 53, NORTH POLE 44
Peter Crow led Bethel past North Pole to secure fourth place.
The 6-foot senior guard tallied team-high 21 points, including going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Mason Fitka added 14 points for Bethel.
Weston Vakhrushev dropped 21 points for North Pole.
SOLDOTNA 67, NIKISKI 44
Maleda Denbrock led a trio of Soldotna players in double-figures with 18 points to advance the Stars to the championship game.
Andrew Pieh and Sewell each tossed in 13.
Brady Bostic lead Nikiski with 16 points to finish third.
BEARS 42, STARS 36
Soldotna 5 10 11 10 — 36
Kodiak 9 9 12 12 — 42
Soldotna (36) — Denbrock 3 2-2 8, Pieh 3 0-1 6, Brown 1 0-0 3, McRorie 2 0-0 4, Inger 0 0-0 0, Sewell 5 0-0 13, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 2-3 36.
Kodiak (42) — J. Ticman 2 0-0 4, C. Case 3 0-0 6, Krug 8 1-1 17, S. Case 3 0-1 9, Marcelo 1 3-4 6. Totals: 17 4-6 42.
3-point goals: Soldotna 4 (Sewell 3, Brown); Kodiak 4 (S. Case 3, Marcelo). Fouls: Soldotna 12, Kodiak 9. Fouled out — Denbrock.
MVP
Jackson Krug, Kodiak
All-tournament team
Brady Bostic, Nikiski; Peter Crow, Bethel; Frankie Marcelo, Kodiak; Ethan Sewell, Soldotna; Joseph Campbell, North Pole; Brock Wilson, Soldotna; Shawn Case, Kodiak.
Hoop shot winner — Brandon Dela Cruz, Kodiak
3-point winner — Brady Bostick, Nikiski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.