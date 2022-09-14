Kodiak’s boys used a tight grouping to place seventh at Saturday’s George Plumley Invitational at Palmer High School.
The Bears’ top five runners were separated by only 28 seconds, which landed Kodiak 193 points in a loaded 23-team field.
Junior Max Robinson led the charge, finishing 38th in 18 minutes, 10.1 seconds. Miles Grimes was 43rd (18:19.7), Josepth Hathaway was 44th (18:22.9), Bengt Anderson 46th (18:26.8) and Jacob Sarnowski 47th (18:28.8).
Rounding out Kodiak’s varsity were Joshua Hathaway in 61st (18:48.3) and Elias Litzow in 68th (18:54.1).
Colony took team honors with 78 points, while Homer’s Seamus McDonough won in 16:11.7.
Junior Abigail Harver led a five-girl Kodiak contingent, placing 45th with a time of 22:26.1.
Haiden Holforty was 90th (24:00.08), Hannah McCarthy 110th (25:07.9), Cassidy Foster 124th (26:07.2) and Mia Baxter 145th (30:14.9).
The girls placed 16th with 416 points.
Chugiak won the team title with 44 points, while the Mustangs’ Campbell Peterson crossed the line first in 19:27.1.
Kodiak started the two-day trip by competing at the ACS 3.2-kilometer Class Challenge in Anchorage.
Kodiak’s freshmen and sophomore boys were the big winners, taking first with 61 points. Grimes tallied the best finish, placing fourth in 10:52.5.
Harver had the best time for the girls, logging a 13:28.6, good for seventh in the juniors/seniors race.
Saturday
George Plumley Invitational
Boys
Team (top 10) — 1. Colony 78; 2. West 101; 3. Grace 127; 4. South 141; 5. West Valley 150; 6. Homer 176; 7. Kodiak 193; 8. Juneau 229; 9. Service 255; 10. Lathrop 258.
Individual (top 5)
1. Seamus McDonough, Hom, 16:11.7; 2. Matthew Rongitsch, Col, 16:20.5; 3. Shane Fisher, WV, 16:29.7; 4. Robbie Annett, Grace, 16:51.2; 5. Preston Merchant, ACS, 16:54.2.
Kodiak placers
38. Max Robinson, 18:10.1; 43. Miles Grimes, 18:19.7; 44. Joseph Hathaway, 18:22.9; 46. Bengt Anderson, 18:26.8; 47. Jacob Sarnowski, 18:28.8; 61. Joshua Hathaway, 18:48.3; 68. Elias Litzow, 18:54.1.
Junor varsity
Kodiak placers
41. Paxson Williams, 19:52.1; 42. Landen Alford, 19:52.3; 51. Isaiah Panthin, 20:14.2; 63. Manuel Silva, 20:39.7; 65. Makoto Seto, 20:40.2; 69. Ram Caballa, 20:41.9; 82. CJ Ancheta, 21:14.8.
Girls
Team (top 10) — 1. Chugiak 44; 2. South 87; 3. Colony 128; 4. Juneau 163; 5. West Valley 178; 6. Soldotna 178; 7. Seattle Prep 186; 8. Service 233; 9. East 239; 10. Homer 253. 16. Kodiak 416.
Individual (top 5)
1. Campbell Peterson, Chu,19:27.1; 2. Sophia Jedlicki, Sol, 19:37.3; 3. Addison Capozzi, Chu, 19:57.6; 4. Emiline Beliard, Seattle Prep, 20:02.9; 5. Robyn Miller, South, 20:03.3.
Kodiak placers
45. Abigail Harver, 22:26.1; 90. Haiden Holforty, 24:00.8; 110. Hannah McCarthy, 25:07.9; 124. Cassidy Foster, 26:07.2; 145. Mia Baxter, 30:14.9.
Friday
ACS 3.2-kilometer Class Challenge
Boys
Kodiak placers
Freshmen/Sophomores
4. Miles Grimes, 10:52.5; 6. Joseph Hathaway, 11:06.7; 8. Joshua Hathaway, 11:08.9; 20. Ram Caballa, 12:07.4; 25. Paxson Williams, 12:24.3; 27. Landen Alford, 12:25.3.
Juniors/Seniors
9. Elias Litzow, 11:04.5; 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 11:11.1; 12. Max Robinson, 11:11.4; 31, Manuel Silva, 12:25.7; 35. Isaiah Panthin, 12:29.8; 36. Makoto Seto, 12:31.0; 41. CJ Ancheta, 12:39.5.
Girls
Kodiak placers
Freshmen/Sophomores
15. Haiden Holforty, 14:09.6; 58. Mia Baxter, 17:34.8.
Juniors/Seniors
7. Abigail Harver, 13:28.6; 17. Cassidy Foster, 14:29.0; 19. Hannah McCarthy, 14:44.5.
