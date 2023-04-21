Kodiak soccer dropped a pair of season-opening matches Thursday on the Kenai Peninsula.
The girls fell to Houston 3-0 at the Homer Soccer Tourney at Homer High School, while the boys dropped a 4-0 decision to Kenai at the Kenai Invitational Cup at Kenai High School.
