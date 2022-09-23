How much does football mean to Kodiak senior Wyatt Buck? The tears that formed in his eyes after Wednesday’s practice at Joe Floyd Track and Field said it all.
Football helped form a bond between him and his grandpa.
“My granddad is a really big football fan and is the one who took me to all my practices,” Buck said.
On the many rides to the field, the two talked football — granddad’s favorite NFL team is the San Francisco 49ers and Buck’s is the Pittsburgh Steelers because he likes the color combination of black and yellow.
“They have more Super Bowls than my grandpa’s team,” Buck pointed out. The Steelers have six and the 49ers have five.
Buck’s grandpa has watched his grandson play in nearly every home game. He gets one last opportunity to watch as Kodiak hosts West Valley at 5 p.m. today in a Railbelt Conference contest. The game will be the Bears’ home finale and a sendoff for Buck and the seven other seniors.
Thinking about suiting up for the final time at home made Buck’s eyes water. He is a fierce linebacker on the field but a softy off it.
“I just care for my teammates, and I don’t want to see any of them get hurt,” Buck said.
Buck is one of the few players left in the program that played for the now-defunct Kodiak Football League. The 20-year league folded in 2021 because of a lack of players and volunteers. The league’s last season was in 2019.
Not having a youth league has impacted the high school’s win total over the past two years, but Buck has never wavered and has remained dedicated to the program that appeared in three straight small-school state championship games from 2006 to 2009.
“I want to see the younger kids have something to look up to in high school,” Buck said. “I know when I was in middle school, I looked up to the boys who played high school football.”
After missing the past few games with an ankle injury, Buck returns to the field for the showdown with West Valley. Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson couldn’t be more thrilled.
“He is probably one of our toughest kids,” the second-year coach said. “Early on, when we had Wyatt on the field, you saw how good our defense was. That’s because he is in the huddle, being positive and letting guys know that we are going to do this. … He does have a little bit of emotion and lets guys know that he is here to play and they want to go play for him.”
With Buck off the field, Kodiak surrendered 173 points in three games. The defense gave up 58 points in two games with him on the field. Masterson hopes Buck’s return to the lineup will trigger a late postseason push.
With two conference games remaining in the season, Kodiak (0-5 overall, 0-1 conference) still has plenty to play for. Half of the four teams in the conference advance to the postseason and a win would keep the Bears in the playoff conversation. Lathrop and North Pole, both 1-0, play each other this weekend. West Valley — coached by former Eielson boss David DeVaughn — is 0-1, 2-4 overall. Kodiak finishes at North Pole.
No matter how the season ends, Buck has one mission: “I want to play my heart out and leave it all out on the field,” he said.
