To some on The Rock, Kodiak’s known as Titletown — Alaska. Mainly to those who run in the cross country/track and swimming and diving circles.
And rightfully so.
Since 2006, the three programs have won 12 of Kodiak High School’s 14 state athletic championship team titles. Softball (2009) and girls basketball (2014) accounting for the two others.
Kodiak’s boys swimming team cashed in on Saturday, surprising many by winning the team title. I’m not sure if fourth-year coach Maggie Rocheleau was downplaying her team’s chances, but before leaving for the state meet, she told me that a top-three finish would be excellent. A runner-up finish would be tremendous.
Her boys did even better, winning the program’s fourth state swimming team title. I didn’t realize until a few days later that the Kodiak boys swimming program had won the school’s last two team titles.
Kodiak owned the state in 2016, similar to how they owned the state this season. Both teams went into state undefeated. However, the 2016 team — headlined by Talon Lindquist, the most prolific boy swimmer from the state — was expected to win.
This year’s team was not expected to win a state title, but they did.
“It made the season a lot more fun to not have that looming — to not have that expectation,” Rocheleau said. “I didn’t even realize how much of a shot that we had because we had a limited amount of individual events that were being swum. What worked to our advantage is that we had four or five teams that were splitting top points.”
Out of Kodiak’s 79 team points, only 39 were won in individual events — seniors Ian Rocheleau and Jackson Krug each tallied 16 points, while senior Nick Carver scored six points and sophomore Max Robinson one point.
In 2016, 67 of Kodiak’s 105 points came from individual events as 11 of the Bears’ 13 state qualifiers scored points. Kodiak topped runner-up Dimond by 19 points.
This year’s squad won with only eight state qualifiers — one diver and seven swimmers. Seven of the eight added to Kodiak’s point total as the three relays accounted for 40 points.
It goes to show you that state titles are won in many different ways.
“The caliber of swimming feels like it has risen exponentially,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “We had the Talons that came up through the program and challenged swimmers to think bigger than what they may have thought possible before.”
If there is such a thing, Maggie Rocheleau deserves the move of the year award for inserting Krug into the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay. That decision shot a sixth-seeded relay into first place and was the tone-setter for the rest of the meet.
“It really took people by surprise,” the coach said. “I don’t even think at that moment that they (other teams) realized that we were in it.”
Krug is a freestyler not known for his butterfly stroke. However, the coach had confidence in him.
“He has grown tremendously as a swimmer this past year,” Rocheleau said. “He has made an effort to become more well-rounded as a swimmer … I had seen him have a couple of really great butterfly swims over the course of the season. I had an idea of what he could do.”
Krug had a spectacular meet — winning the 100 freestyle, second in the 200 freestyle, and carrying Kodiak from fourth to first in the final leg of the 400 freestyle relay.
The unsung hero might have been Nick Carver. He didn’t account for as many individual points as Krug or Ian Rocheleau but sacrificed an individual event to make all three of Kodiak’s relays strong, which resulted in two firsts and a sixth.
And the one individual event he was in, he set a school record by taking Lindquist’s name off the 100 breaststroke. Carver went 57.26 seconds — .51 ticks faster than Lindquist’s 2016 time.
“I was chasing that record going in,” Carver said. “I threw up my fist because I knew I did it, then I looked at the place, and I was third, and I was even more happier.”
Carver was part of another school record when he joined with Ian Rocheleau, Krug and Max Robinson to record a time of 1:53.63 to break the time of 1:37.28 that was set by Nick Lincoln, Blake James, Jonas Anderson and Dyton Schauff.
“Jackson and Ian get the accolades for scoring 16 points and their first-and second-place finishes, and yet Nick had a heck of a race. Both of the kids who beat him matched the prior state record.”
It takes a special team to win state, and senior Max Jensen summed it up the best: “I think we had the heart,” Jensen said. “We were family.”
NFL PICKS
The past two weeks have not been kind to prognosticators. I followed a 7-8 week with a 7-7 record in Week 9 that dropped my overall mark to 85-50 (89.8 percentile in ESPN’s Pigskin Pick’em game).
As Russell Wilson is poised to return to the Seahawks this week, I hope my picks will also improve.
Baltimore (6-2) over Miami (2-7)
Dallas (6-2) over Atlanta (4-4)
Tennessee (7-2) over New Orleans (5-3)
Indianapolis (4-5) over Jacksonville (2-6)
New England (5-4) over Cleveland (5-4)
Buffalo (5-3) over N.Y. Jets (2-6)
Pittsburgh (5-3) over Detroit (0-8)
Tampa Bay (6-2) over Washington (2-6)
Arizona (8-1) over Carolina (4-5)
L.A. Chargers (5-3) over Minnesota (3-5)
Denver (5-4) over Philadelphia (3-6)
Green Bay (7-2) over Seattle (3-5)
Kansas City (5-4) over Las Vegas (5-3)
L.A. Rams (7-2) over San Francisco (3-5)
