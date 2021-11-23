Ellen Floyd, the granddaughter of Kodiak icons Joe and Carolyn Floyd, was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for volleyball.
Floyd, a 5-foot-10 junior setter for University of Alaska Anchorage, led the Seawolves to sweeps of Western Oregon and Saint Martin’s last week at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
In Thursday’s match, she went for 32 assists, four kills and four aces, which moved her into first place on UAA’s career aces list.
The Pensacola, Florida, native followed with 39 assists against St. Martin’s.
For the season, Floyd has 1,042 assists, 89 kills and 50 service aces.
Last week Floyd — the daughter of Scott Floyd — was named to the 2021 Academic All-District Volleyball Team. The accounting major has a 3.86 GPA.
UAA finished the season with a 19-11 and earned the No. 8 seed for the NCAA Division II West Regional Championships.
The Seawolves — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference co-runners-up — will face top-seeded and nationally 2nd-ranked Cal State San Bernardino (25-3) in the first round on Dec. 2, in San Bernardino, California.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Josh Nummer opened his redshirt freshman season at Arizona State University on Friday against No. 17 Oklahoma.
The 184-pound Kodiak product was pinned by Oklahoma’s Darrien Roberts at the 4-minute, 10-second mark.
Roberts took a 2-0 lead into the second round before earning the pin.
Nummer was an All-American in high school and won a state title in 2017.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Courtesy of a decisive 29-10 victory over Montana State, Kordell Pillans and the University of Montana earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Sixth-seeded Montana (9-2) will host the winner of the Northern Iowa/Eastern Washington game in the second round on Dec. 3 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana extended its FCS/1-AA record to 25 playoff appearances since 1982. Montana is 30-7 all-time in postseason games played in Missoula.
Montana used five field goals from Kevin Macias to win the 120th Brawl of the Wild. The win snapped Montana State’s nine-game winning streak. As a result, Montana State dropped from third to eighth in the rankings and will host the winner of UT Martin/Missouri State in the second round.
“I’m very happy for our players,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck told the school’s athletic website. “They did a great job getting ready for this game. I thought that the tenor leading up to this, and just the temperament of our team was absolutely perfect and, boy, they played good today.”
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior offensive guard for Montana. This is his second season with Montana after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College.
In 2019, Pillans and Montana lost to Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Former Kodiak residents Lucas and Bryan Ellsworth will be playing for a 4A Oregon High School state football title on Saturday.
Lucas is a senior safety for Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon, while Bryan is the secondary coach. Marshfield blanked defending state champion Mazama, 36-0, in Saturday’s semifinal game.
Marshfield (14-0) plays Marist (12-2) in the state championship game. The two schools met on Oct. 29, with Marshfield winning 48-41.
Bryan was the head coach of the Kodiak High football team for three seasons. He stepped down following the 2020 season when the Coast Guard transferred him to Oregon.
Ellsworth posted a 5-10 record and was the 2019 Northern Lights Conference coach of the year.
The Ellsworth family spent 17 years in Kodiak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.