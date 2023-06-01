Softball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak first baseman Luana Farmer tags a Kenai runner during a high school softball game earlier this season at Baranof Field. The runner was safe.

The Northern Lights Conference champions encountered a rough start to the Division II Softball State Championships. 

Kodiak dropped a doubleheader, losing to Juneau 9-1 and North Pole 22-4 Thursday at Cartee Fields in Anchorage. 

