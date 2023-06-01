The Northern Lights Conference champions encountered a rough start to the Division II Softball State Championships.
Kodiak dropped a doubleheader, losing to Juneau 9-1 and North Pole 22-4 Thursday at Cartee Fields in Anchorage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Northern Lights Conference champions encountered a rough start to the Division II Softball State Championships.
Kodiak dropped a doubleheader, losing to Juneau 9-1 and North Pole 22-4 Thursday at Cartee Fields in Anchorage.
All is not lost for the Bears. Thursday’s games were simply for seeding into the double-elimination bracket that begins today.
As the No. 3 seed in Pool A, Kodiak plays Pool B runner-up Sitka at 10 a.m. today.
The winner advances to play Pool A winner Delta at 2:45 p.m. The loser drops to a loser-out game at 5 p.m.
JUNEAU 9, KODIAK 1
Southeast Conference champion Juneau scored in every inning to take out Kodiak in five innings.
Anna Dale went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Mila Hargrave launched a two-run homer and struck out six in 3 1/3 innings.
Kodiak was limited to five hits — all singles from Ashlyn Bolen, Shanoah Spear, Luana Farmer, Addalina Haagensen and Aliesha Miranda.
Bolen’s single in the fifth scored Farmer for Kodiak’s only run.
Danica Howell started in the circle for Kodiak and gave up eight runs — five earned — on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. The sophomore fanned five and walked four.
NORTH POLE 22, KODIAK 4
The Mid Alaska Conference champions unleashed a power display in Kodiak’s second game of the day.
North Pole smashed two home runs, two doubles and a triple, as six of its 14 hits went for extra bases.
Madison Kurzenberger launched one of the homers and finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
The other home run went to No. 9 hitter Taylor Croan, who drove in seven on three hits.
Kodiak’s Hallee Henslee wasn’t to be outdone. The sophomore catcher also hit a home run and drove in two.
Ashlyn Bolen went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, while Danica Howell doubled home a run.
Kate Holland had a single and an RBI.
After a 5-2 first inning, North Pole exploded for 10 runs in the second and six more in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Shanoah Spear gave up 11 runs — eight earned — on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked five.
Howell was hit for 10 runs — six earned — on three hits in 2/3 innings.
RESULTS
Thursday
Pool A
Juneau 9, Kodiak 1
North Pole 22, Kodiak 4
North Pole 5, Juneau 3
Pool B
Delta 9, Sitka 1
Sitka 20, Kenai 8
Delta 13, Kenai 0
Friday
10 a.m. — Kodiak vs. Sitka
12:15 p.m. — Kenai vs. Juneau
2:45 p.m. — North Pole vs. Kodiak-Sitka winner
2:45 p.m. — Delta vs. Kenai-Juneau winner
5 p.m. — Consolation games
Saturday
10 a.m. — Semifinal game
10 a.m. — Consolation game
12:15 p.m. — Third-place game
2:45 p.m. — Championship game
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.