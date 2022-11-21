Samuel Lopez crushed at the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament.
Kodiak’s 130-pound senior cruised to the junior varsity title Saturday at the Curtis D Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.
Lopez pinned his way to the finals, earning wins over Grace’s Silas Estalilla (1:24), Colony’s Hunter VanderPool (0:36) and Chevak’s Ace Hill (4:14).
Lopez didn’t get a pin in the finals, but he was as dominant as ever, picking up a 16-3 victory over Eielson’s Enoch Worthington.
Lopez was Kodiak’s top finisher at the biggest wrestling tournament of the season. The Lancer Smith features Division I and II wrestlers competing in the same brackets.
In the boys’ varsity tournament, Kodiak had two entrants — Garritt Roberts and Sawyer Stevens.
Stevens went 2-2 in the 140-pound bracket, while Roberts was winless at 130 pounds.
Megan Cornett paced four Kodiak girls with a fourth-place showing and a 4-2 record at 100 pounds.
Following a quarterfinal loss, Cornett reeled off three straight wins to reach the third/fourth-place match, where she was pinned by Bethel’s Emilie Madson (2:20).
Hannah Finley (132 pounds) and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas (185) placed sixth.
In the junior varsity tournament, Jonah Stewart (152) was fifth, while Damon May (130) placed sixth.
Kodiak finished 10th in the JV tournament with 71 points, 15th in the girls’ tournament with 44 points and 30th in the varsity boy’s tournament with six points.
Kodiak is idle until Dec. 2, when it travels to North Pole for the John Tobin Invitational.
Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament
Varsity
Team (top) 10 — 1. Soldotna 251.5; 2. South 182; 3. Lathrop 162; 4. Colony 160; 5. Wasilla 130; 6. North Pole 112; 7. East 109; 8. Service 101.5; 9. Palmer 100; 10. Student Wrestling Development Program, 85.
Kodiak results
130 — Garritt Roberts, 0-2
Round 2 — Paul Dyment, Bethel, p. Roberts, 1:27.
Consolation round 2 — Ezekiel Bolton, Student Wrestling Development Program, dec. Roberts, 7-4.
140 — Sawyer Stevens, 2-2
Round 1 — Russell Nyvall, Homer, dec. Stevens, 13-7.
Consolation round 2 — Stevens p. Jake Thacker, ACS, 1:58.
Consolation round 3 — Stevens p. Nicholas Rackley, Soldotna, 4:13.
Consolation round 4 — Eugene Obukhovskiy, Wasilla, p. Stevens, 4:25.
Junior varsity
130 — 6. Damon May, 2-3
Round 2 — May p. Lucas Starck, West, 5:35.
Quarterfinal — May p. Elijah Pediangco, South, 5:57.
Semifinal — Mason Philp, Lathrop, p. May, 1:35.
Consolation semifinal — Cache Henning, Unalaska, dec. May, 9-4.
Fifth-place match — Nicholas Floresta, Colony, p. May, 0:49.
130 — 1. Samuel Lopez, 4-0
Round 2 — Lopez, p. Silas Estalilla, Grace, 1:24.
Quarterfinal — Lopez, p. Hunter VanderPool, Colony, 0:36.
Semifinal — Lopez p. Ace Hill, Chevak, 4:14.
Championship — Lopez m.d. Enoch Worthington, Eielson, 16-3.
140 — Kaswell Chambers, 1-2
Round 2 — Chambers p. Caydence Allard-Kosbruk, West, 2:26.
Quarterfinal — Avron Atchak, Chevak, p. Chambers, 1:21.
Consolation round 4 — Sam Anders, West Valley, p. Chambers, 1:26.
152 — 5. Jonah Stewart, 2-2
Round 1 — Stewart p. Koa Bacheert, North Pole, 0:38.
Round 2 — Stewart p. Kaidon Parker, Unalaska, 3:39.
Quarterfinal - Elias Rimbert, Chugiak, p. Stewart, 1:04.
Consolation round 4 — Stewart p. AJ Bourgeois, Cordova, 1:17.
Consolation round 5 — Stewart p. Shanen Mitchell, Thunder Mountain, 2:28.
Consolation semifinals — Ty Newman, Su-Valley, p. Stewart, 2:14.
Fifth-place match — Stewart p. Mason Theriault, South, 2:37.
Girls
Team — 1. Lathrop 157.5; 2. North Pole 150.5; 3. Soldotna 130; 4. Bethel 87; 5. Colony 74; 6. Redington 69; 7. Palmer 67; 8. Newhalen 66; 8. Service 66; 10. South 64.5.
100 — 4 .Megan Cornett, 4-2
Round 2 — Cornett p. Caris Nanouk, Kotzebue, 0:23.
Quarterfinal — Pagan Lester, Newhalen, p. Cornett, 0:52.
Consolation round 4 — Cornett p. Constance Albert, Bethel, 2:13.
Consolation round 5 — Cornett p. Kichelle Frizzelle, Wasilla, 2:28.
Consolation semifinals — Cornett p. Kaelynn Seidl, Wasilla, 2:50.
Third-place match — Emilie Madson, Bethel, p. Cornett, 2:20.
120 — Mia Crandall, 0-2
Round 2 — Kaydance Burkeen, Eielson, p. Crandall, 1:25.
Consolation round 3 — Jordan Klejka, Bethel, p. Crandall, 2:36.
132 — 6. Hannah Finley, 3-3
Round 2 — Finley p. Desiree Moore, North Pole, 3:18.
Quarterfinal — Kaytlin McAnelly, Soldotna, p. Finley, 1:58.
Consolation round 4 — Finley p. Nena Trout, Palmer, 1:37.
Consolation round 5 — Finley p. McKayla Kazinguk, Mt. Edgecumbe, 2:22.
Consolation semifinal — McKaylie Luedde, Service, p. Finley, 1:27.
Fifth-place match — Azlin Gonzalez, Service, p. Finley, 2:41.
185 — 6. Ariadna
Sorto-Chicas, 1-3
Quarterfinal — Thalia Martinez, Lathrop, p. Sorto-Chicas, 5:31.
Consolation round 5 — Sorto-Chicas p. Alanis Cortes, Delta, 3:54.
Consolation semifinal — Lylah Murrah, North Pole, p. Sorto-Chicas, 3:54.
Fifth-place match — Allison Coffey, South, p. Sorto-Chicas, 2:32.
