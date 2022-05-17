Kodiak’s final home track and field meet of the season was billed as a shot put showcase.
The shot putters were solid, but Kodiak’s Bengt Anderson stole the headlines.
The Kodiak sophomore who busted onto the scene at last year’s Division I state championships had a career weekend in helping lead the Bears to an 87-82 victory over Bartlett at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Anderson set three personal bests and won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
He logged a 2:06.15 in the 800, a 4:45.18 in the 1,600 and set another PR in a runner-up showing in the 400 with a time of 55.00.
Anderson delivered during a meet where Kodiak’s top distance runner — Micah Fields — was resting an injury.
“Those are great times to be pulling when he hasn’t started his taper for championship meets yet,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “He is locked into regions, and his state rankings are solid.”
His fitness was on display when he paced teammates in the 3,200 and still nearly went under 11 minutes.
“That would have been a dream for him last year,” Mortenson said.
Anderson was a surprise member of last season’s 3,200 relay state-winning team. He joined with Jackson Roberts, Jerron Bruce and Fields to Kodiak’s ninth 3,200 relay state title in nine seasons.
That lit a fire under Anderson.
“He trained all winter, and he is showing up,” Mortenson said. “He and Nick (Hecht) both have had some great breakthrough times this season.”
As for Fields, he had already qualified for the Region III Championships and, with a slight ankle injury, Mortenson decided to sit out her top senior.
“It’s nothing that will keep him out of regions. It is just more preventive to not make anything worse,” the coach said.
Fields is ranked 10th in the state in the 3,200 (9:59.75) and 11th in the 1,600 (4:38.55).
SHOT PUT
SHOWDOWN
Saturday’s shot put event featured five of the top boys in the state, including last year’s top two finishers at the state meet.
None of the five produced season bests, and neither Bartlett’s Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar or Kodiak’s Orion Harper touched 50 feet.
Naufahu Gaspar — last year’s state runner-up — won with a heave of 49 feet, 6 inches. Harper — the defending state champion — was second in 47-2.
It was raining both times Harper eclipsed 50 feet. But, unfortunately, no rain was in sight on a sunny Saturday at the Floyd.
“Even my 9-year-old daughter said that it isn’t raining, so Orion might not do as well,” Mortenson said.
“They were still good throws, but not quite the showdown we were hoping for.”
HURDLES
Kodiak’s hurdle crew — girls and boys — continues to drop time.
Matthew Macapugay Elmar Barroga, Sean Bruno and Marielle Mangrobang produced at least one PR.
The team was was missing Josh Marquez, who stumbled over a hurdle at last week’s Palmer Invitational and fractured his wrist.
“We are hopeful that he is going to be able to race once he learns how to race with a cast,” Mortenson said.
This is the same thing that happened to Sara Scott last year. She ended up racing at state with a cast.
“We have an unfortunate streak going,” Mortenson said.
BAKER DOUBLE DIPS
Freshman Ayla Baker took the 400 with a PR of 1:05.71 and won the 800 in 2:40.18.
She nearly was victorious in the 1,600, finishing a second behind winner Anna Thomas of Bartlett.
Now the question is, what is the talented runner going to compete in at this week’s regional meet in Kenai.
“She is a solid member of four individual events and two relays and she can’t do six events,” Mortenson said.
ROOKIE JUMPER
Freshman high jumper Tristian Webb cleared 4-6 to put her in a tie for 12th in the state.
“She has been clearing about two inches a week and is getting steadily better,” Mortenson said.
FINAL HOME MEET
The meet against Bartlett was the final home appearance this season for the Bears.
Because the ferry dates to the island don’t align, Kodiak is not hosting the Brian Young Invitational all-star meet in June.
Homer will be hosting the meet the week after the state championship for the first time.
“We had every intention to host it here, then the ferry schedule came out and there are no ferries running within five days of the meet,” Mortenson said. “So, nobody wanted to come for a 10-day meet.”
Mortenson said Homer’s track is fast and has a “fantastic” view of Kachemak Bay.
Boys
Kodiak 87, Bartlett 82
100-meter run — 1. Damien Peterson, Bart, 11.88 seconds; 2. Ethan Byrd, Bart, 11.95; 3. Manuel Silva, Kod, 12.24; 4. Jonah Henderson, Bart, 12.37; 5. Gian Saliva, Kod, 12.88; 6. Richmon Incognito, Kod, 13.19; 7. JJ Marasigan, Kod, 14.00; 8. Rico Suralta, Kod, 14.08; 9. Nathan Bungay, Kod, 14.31; 10. Logan Ryden, Kod, 14.56; 11. Fernando Escobar, Kod, 15.64.
200 — 1. Ethan Byrd, Bart, 25.41; 2. Jaylen Granberry, Bart, 26.37; 3. Ian Saliva, Kod, 26.47; 4. Max Jensen, Kod, 26.67; 5. Miles Grimes, Kod, 27.11; 6. Richmon Incognito, Kod, 28.71; 7. Logan Ryden, Kod, 30.43; 8. Rico Suralta, Kod, 30.48; 9. Fernando Escobar, Kod, 32.10.
400 — 1. Holten Reid, Bart, 54.10; 2. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 55.00; 3. Miles Grimes, Kod, 55.18; 4. Jaylen Granberry, Bart, 55.63; 5. Jacob Sarnowski, Kod, 55.68; 6. Gian Saliva, Kod, 56.42; 7. Manuel Silva, Kod, 56.51; 8. Elias Litzow, Kod, 58.00; 9. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 58.12; 10. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 59.77; 11. Simon Grimes, Kod, 1:01.42; 12. Max Robinson, Kod, 1:01.95.
800 — 1. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 4:45.18; 2. Nick Hecht, Kod, 4:52.90; 3. Elias Litzow, Kod, 4:54.52; 4. Miles Grimes, Kod, 4:58.92; 5. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 5:00.46; 6. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 5:05.71; 7. Max Robinson, Kod, 5:17.91; 8. Luis Rasgado, Bart, 5:20.90; 9. Logan Wilkens, Bart, 5:36.93; 10. Paxson Williams, Kod, 5:41.11.
1,600 — 1. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 4:45.18; 2. Nick Hecht, Kod, 4:52.90; 3. Elias Litzow, Kod, 4:54.52; 4. Miles Grimes, Kod, 4:58.92; 5. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 5:00.46; 6. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 5:05.71; 7. Max Robinson, Kod, 5:17.91; 8. Luis Rasgado, Bart, 5:20.90; 9. Logan Wilkens, Bart, 5:36.93; 10. Paxson Williams, Kod, 5:41.11.
3,200 — 1. Nick Hecht, Kod, 10:34.29; 2. Elias Litzow, Kod, 11:02.82; 3. Bengt Anderson, Kod, 11:02.86; 4. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 11:06.79; 5. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 11:18.22; 6. Paxson Williams, Kod, 11:55.01.
110 hurdles — 1. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 17.72; 2. Hayden Foss, Bart, 18.15; 3. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 18.23; 4. Elmar Barroga, Kod, 18.53; 5. Max Jensen, Kod, 19.69; 6. Sean Bruno, Kod, 19.75.
300 hurdles — 1. Jonah Henderson, Bart, 45.74; 2. Elmar Barroga, Kod, 47.58; 3. Matthew Macapugay, Kod, 48.17; 4. Tyler Drake, Bart, 48.65; 5. Hayden Foss, Bart, 50.10; 6. Sean Bruno, Kod, 50.45.
400 relay — 1. Kodiak (Richmon Incognito, Sean Bruno, Rico Suralta, Max Jensen), 51.85; 2. Bartlett, 55.05.
800 relay — 1. Bartlett (Hayden Foss, Jaylen Granberry, Luis Rasgado, Ethan Byrd), 1:43.68; 2. Kodiak, 4:00.47.
1,600 relay — 1. Bartlett (Loan Wilkens, Jonah Henderson, Holten Reid, Luis Rasgado), 3:54.61; 2. Kodiak, 4:00.47.
3,200 relay — 1. Kodiak (Jacob Sarnowski, Paxson Williams, Max Robinson, Simon Grimes), 10:22.61.
Shot put — 1. Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar, Bart, 49 feet, 6 inches; 2. Orion Harper, Kod, 47-2; 3. Aron Bautista, Kod, 42-10; 4. Niko Alailefaleula, Bart, 41-7; 5. Mucus Fernandez, Kod, 39-8; 6. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 28-5.25; 7. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 25-2.
Discus — 1. Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar, Bart, 120-7; 2. Orion Harper, Kod, 114-3; 3. Mycus Fernandez, Kod, 114-0; 4. Aron Bautista, Kod, 98-8; 5. Niko Alailefaleula, Bart, 91-4; 6. Frank Dorner, Kod, 89-1; 7. Wyatt Stager, Kod, 82-2; 8. Derek Ignacio, Kod, 81-8.
High jump — 1. Manuel Silva, Kod, 5-4; 2. Tyler Drake, Bart, 5-0; 2. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 5-0; 3. Enrique Silva, Kod, 5-0; 5. Tristan Diesta, Kod, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Zuriel Guzman, Bart, 18-2.25; 2. Manuel Silva, Kod, 17-5.75; 3. Elmar Barroga, Kod, 16-11; 4. Tyler Drake, Bart, 16-9.5; 5. Enrique Silva, Kod, 15-11.5; 6. Sean Bruno, Kod, 15-4.5; 7. Damien Peterson, Bart, 15-1; 8. Jonah Henderson, Bart, 14-6.
Triple jump — 1. Damien Peterson, Bart, 36-6.5; 2. Tyler Drake, Bart, 35-3.
Girls
Kodiak 107, Bartlett 46
100 — 1. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 14.18; 2. Shannon Smith, Bart, 14.57.
200 — 1. Shannon Smith, Bart, 30.20; 2. Aurora Lawson, Kod, 30.55; 3. Avie Arevalo, Kod, 30.70; 4. Seleni To’omalatai, Bart, 31.15; 5. Tristian Webb, Kod, 31.17; 6. Joanna Fish, Bart, 31.94.
400 — 1. Ayla Baker, Kod, 1:05.71; 2. Payton Callahan, Kod, 1:08.40; 3. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 1:09.65; 4. Beverly Ferris, Bart, 1:09.95; 5. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 1:12.09; 6. Sofie Lukic, Bart, 1:12.29; 7. Abigail Harver, Kod, 1:13.43.
800 — 1. Ayla Baker, Kod, 2:40.18; 2. Anna Thomas, Bart, 2:45.85; 3. Abigail Harver, Kod, 2:47.19; 4. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 2:54.18; 5. Beverly Ferris, Bart, 2:57.96; 6. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 3:01.64; 7. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 3:03.30; 8. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 3:04.35; 9. Sofie Lukic, Bart, 3:07.42.
1,600 — 1. Anna Thomas, Bart, 5:57.10; 2. Ayla Baker, Kod, 5:58.61; 3. Abigail Harver, Kod, 6:08.72; 4. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 6:14.28; 5. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 6:33.64; 6. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 6:37.01; 7. Gabriella Wood, Bart, 7:07.80.
3,200 — 1. Abigail Harver, Kod, 13:27.17; 2. Naomi Griffin, Kod, 13:36.37; 3. Samantha Bushman, Bart, 13:46.37; 4. Gabriella Wood, Bart, 16:00.62.
100 hurdles — 1. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 17.54; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 17.64; 3. Sara Scott, Kod, 18.50; 4. Seleni To’omalatai, Bart, 19.09; 5. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 19.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Jisselle Blanco, Kod, 52.80; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 57.06; 3. Sara Scott, Kod, 57.51; 4. Francie Eufemio, Kod, 58.98.
400 relay — 1. Kodiak (Marielle Mangrobang, Avie Arevalo, Payton Callahan, Jisselle Blanco), 56.93.
800 relay — 1. Kodiak (Tristian Webb, Francie Eufemio, Aurora Lawson, Sara Scott), 2:04.72; 2. Bartlett, 2:05.11.
1,600 relay — 1. Kodiak (Jisselle Blanco, Payton Callahan, Aurora Lawson, Ayla Baker), 4:45.01; 2. Bartlett, 5:07.24.
3,200 relay — 1. Kodiak (Serenity Bushell, Payton Callahan, Avie Arevalo, Naomi Griffin), 12:33.99.
Shot put — 1. Seleni To’omalatai, Bart, 27-7; 2. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 23-2.
Discus — 1. Seleni To’omalatia, Bart, 2. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 76-6; 3. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 74-5; 4. Dianne Delacruz, Kod, 68-0.
High jump — 1. Tristian Webb, Kod, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Shannon Smith, Bart, 13-7.5; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, Kod, 12-9.75; 3. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 12-5.75.
Triple jump — 1. Sara Scott, Kod, 29-10.75; 2. Joanna Fish, Bart, 25-1.25.
Discus Dual
Boys
1. Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar, Bart, 118-7; 2. Niko Alailefaleula, Bart, 107-9; 3. Holten Reid, Bart, 64-10.
Girls
1. Seleni To’omalatai, Bart, 90-4; 2. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 77-1; 3. Beatrize Gumtang, Kod, 65-11.
