Wrestlers from Kodiak have spent the past two weekends competing in tournaments in the Lower 48.
The kids from The Rock excelled.
This past weekend, Sienna Mickelson and the Troxell sisters — Olivia and Braelyn — were in Nevada at the Reno Worlds.
Olivia Troxell went 1-2 and placed third in the 18U girls’ 112-pound division, while Mickelson went 3-2 and placed fourth in the 12U girls’ 110-pound division.
Braelyn Troxell was 0-2 in the 12U girls’ 120-pound class.
“This was the toughest tournament these kids have ever been exposed to,” Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid said.
Valladolid noted that two of the three girls who finished ahead of Mickelson won or were finalist in the Tulsa Nationals — another big-time wrestling tourney.
“The girl that won Olivia’s weight bracket might be the best female wrestler I’ve ever seen in person,” Valladolid said. “Honestly, I can’t think of any female I’ve seen that could match that girl’s skill, power, speed and IQ.”
A week before the trip to Reno, a group of wrestlers from Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club competed at the Clash at Bullhead in Arizona.
Kodiak picked up seven gold medals, with wins from Megan Cornett (15U girls freestyle), Mason Roberts (8U freestyle), Braelyn Troxell (12U girls folkstyle), Torrin Mickelson (10U folkstye), Kavik Skonberg (13U folkstyle), Colby Roberts (10U folkstyle) and Kyle Christiansen (12U folkstyle).
Clash at Bullhead results
Freestyle
Braelyn Troxell — 15U 3rd place; Sienna Mickelson — 15U 2nd place; Emberlee Mickelson — 6U 2nd place; Olivia Troxell — 18U girls 3rd place; Omara Caballa — 12U girls 3rd place; Megan Cornett — 15U girls 1st place; Torrin Mickelson — 12U 4th place; Charlie Lester — 12U 6th place; Neal Skonberg — 12U 2nd place; Kyle Christiansen – 12U 2nd place; Kavik Skonberg — 15U 2nd place; Luke Lester — 12U 2nd place; Colby Roberts —12U 4th place; Mason Roberts — 8U 1st place; Lincoln Robert — 12U 3rd place; Damon May — 15U 4th place. Gavin Bean — 12U 5th place; Kilian Christiansen — 15U 5th place; Garritt Roberts — 18U DNP; Ian Randolph — 10U 2nd place; Rylan Blacketer — 12U 3rd place; Carl Bravo — 10U 3rd place.
Folkstyle
Braelyn Troxell — 12U girl 1st place and 15U girl DNP; Sienna Mickelson — 12U girl 2nd place and 15U girl 2nd place; Emberlee Mickelson — 6U 5th place; Olivia Troxell — 18 U girl 2nd place; Omara Caballa — 12U girls 3rd place; Megan Cornett – 15U Girls 3rd place; Torrin Mickelson —10U 1st place and 9U 2nd place; Charlie Lester — 10U 3rd place; Neal Skonberg — 11U 4th place; Kyle Christiansen —12U 1st; Kavik Skonberg — 13U 1st place; Luke Lester — 12U 5th place; Colby Roberts — 10U 1st place; Mason Roberts — 8U 5th place; Lincoln Robert — 12U 6th place; Damon May — 15U DNP; Gavin Bean — 12U DNP; Kilian Christiansen —15U DNP; Garritt Roberts —18U DNP; Ian Randolph — 9U 3rd place; Rylan Blacketer — 11U 5th place; Carl Bravo 9U 3rd place..
