Samuel Lopez

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak High School senior wrestler Samuel Lopez recently won the 130-pound junior varsity title at the Lancer Smith Memorial Invitational. 

Going 0-for-24 is a tough pill to swallow. In the batter’s box. At the free-throw line. On the mat. You pick the sport, a goose egg is not a pleasant sight, but that is what was staring at Samuel Lopez when he looked at his wrestling record. 

Lopez wrestled two dozen matches during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Kodiak High School. He watched the official raise the hand of his opponent after every one of those matches. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.