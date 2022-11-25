Going 0-for-24 is a tough pill to swallow. In the batter’s box. At the free-throw line. On the mat. You pick the sport, a goose egg is not a pleasant sight, but that is what was staring at Samuel Lopez when he looked at his wrestling record.
Lopez wrestled two dozen matches during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Kodiak High School. He watched the official raise the hand of his opponent after every one of those matches.
What did Lopez do about it? He didn’t quit. He didn’t cry. He got better.
“I just decided to stick through it,” said Lopez, a senior at KHS. “Most kids, if they were to experience what I experienced, they probably would have quit after the first year, but I found myself wanting to keep trying and keep improving.”
There was no place for Lopez to go but up. As his record indicated, he was raw. A newbie grappler who decided to join one of the most grueling and demanding prep sports when he entered high school. He thought about trying wrestling in middle school but never did. Instead, he stayed in his comfort zone as a skateboarder.
Lopez didn’t have the endurance or the skill to go deep into matches. He does now.
Last season, as a junior, he won his first match and didn’t stop until he had qualified for the Division I state tournament. The success has followed him into his senior season.
“Getting your hand raised is very addicting. Nobody is going to have that feeling unless they have done it before,” Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid said. “I think he just got a sense of pride and stopped accepting that he is going to get beat.”
Lopez saved his best for the recent Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament — the state’s biggest gathering of high school wrestlers, with over 800 students grappling for top-of-the-podium finishes. Lopez grabbed one of those coveted spots, winning the 130-pound bracket in the junior varsity tournament.
Wait, a JV tournament? Don’t downplay it. Listen to Kodiak assistant coach Nick Roberts when he said it was the toughest junior varsity tournament he had ever seen. Roberts knows wrestling. He won a state title in Washington state wrestling for West Valley out of Spokane.
The way Lopez dominated the competition, Valladolid said he felt bad for not letting his 130-pounder test the varsity competition. Lopez pinned three guys before demolishing Eielson’s Enoch Worthington, 16-3, in the finals.
“He did so many things right,” Valladolid said. “He was on fire. He never stopped moving and that is where he falls. … This weekend, he didn’t let that happen once.”
Lopez even shocked himself. He didn’t expect to be the last wrestler standing. But he was. He blocked out the gigantic crowd inside the Curtis D Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla and wrestled his style.
“I was thinking that it was just another match,” said Lopez on the title bout. “I didn’t need to put that kind of stress on myself. I was just pacing around, eyes closed and thinking about how to wrestle.”
Being able to chain wrestle has helped Lopez’s growth on the mat, but hearing his coach’s stories has motivated him even more.
“Just hearing about how they went through it and how they wrestled hard just really inspires me to act more disciplined, because that really is what wrestling is all about.”
Lopez, who said he doesn’t have the coordination to play sports that involve a ball, is an active skateboarder. He is known for his ollies. It sounds odd, but skateboarders make great wrestlers, according to Valladolid.
“Those guys are perfectionists,” Valladolid said. “They can land a really tough trick but they weren’t satisfied because their foot was a little bit off. They want it perfect every single time. Their attention to detail is very sharp.”
Lopez was already having a noteworthy season. The Lancer Smith victory made it even sweeter. He deflected his achievements and turned the attention of his teammates, like Sawyer Stevens, who returned to the mat room for the first time since his freshman year.
“It’s really fun enjoying this with all those friends who you grew up with,” he said.
