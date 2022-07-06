A pair of errors from the Kenai Twins led to four unearned runs and a tough 6-5 American Legion league baseball loss to Service Tuesday in Anchorage.
Kodiak’s own Hunter Williams was the hard-luck pitcher for the Twins. The rising senior dished up eight and six runs in five innings. However, only two of the six runs were earned. He struck out two and walked four on 91 pitches.
Malakai Olson — another player from Kodiak — fanned two, walked one and allowed one hit in the sixth frame.
After Kenai plated two runs in the seventh to pull within one, Olson came up with two outs and runners on third and first. However, he flew out to right field on an 0-1 pitch to end the game.
Williams went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk.
Service scored a pair of runs in the third to take the lead for good at 4-2.
Sean Giffin tallied three of Service’s nine hits. Atticus Gibson paced Kenai’s 10-hit attack with a double and two singles.
Kenai bounced back to score a 10-6 victory in the nonleague nightcap.
Williams went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Olson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kenai (6-5 league, 11-9 overall) sits in sixth place in the American Division with 29 points.
Eagle River (10-0, 16-8) leads the American Division, followed by Bartlett (8-4, 11-12), Dimond (7-3, 12-8), Chugiak (7-2, 10-9), Palmer (6-5 (10-8).
North Pole (3-6, 6-10) and Ketchikan (1-9, 4-10) round out the division.
Wasilla (8-4, 9-9) leads the National Division, followed by South (6-2, 16-5), Service (5-4, 12-7), Juneau (4-6, 6-9), West (3-8, 5-16), East (1-10, 4-17) and Fairbanks (1-8, 4-11).
Today, Kenai plays Eagle River in a league/nonleague doubleheader that begins at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.