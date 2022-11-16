Kids compete in a 700-meter race during the final Running Cubs practice of the season on Nov. 9 at Joe Floyd Track and Field. Running Cubs — a club sponsored by Providence and LifeMed — was hosted by the Kodiak High and Middle school cross country teams. A total of 58 kindergarten to fifth-grade students participated in the five-week program. Coaches included 19 runners from the high school and middle school cross country teams.
Kindergarten through second grade
1. Logan Frost, 3:19; 2. Ragnar Mortenson, 3:19; 3. AnnaLynne Graham, 3:24; 4. Paxton Valladolid, 3:49; 5. Ruby Kesling, 3:53; 6. Skylar Borny, 3:58; 7. Asher Freeman, 4:02; 8. Allie Hawn, 4:03; 9. Caedmon Mortenson, 4:18; 10. Wesley Boyle, 4:45; 11. Nika Hawn, 4:45; 12. Deborah Post, 4:58; 13. Calla Sheridan, 5:07; 14. Isabelle Fairchild, 5:19; 15. Colt Harris, 5:23; Theodore Borny, 5:27.
Third- through fifth-grade girls
1. Lilly Brown, 3:06; 2. Audrey Mortenson, 3:07; 3. Elianna Valladolid, 3:16; 4. Summer Wagner, 3:22; 5. Laena Sortor, 3:59; 6. Naomi Freeman, 4:25; 7. Gracie Spurling, 4:29; 8. Marilyn McFarland, 4:35; 9. Kailyn Corder, 4:48; 10. Alaura Weube, 4:48; 11. Zoe Hawn, 6:18.
Third- through fifth-grade boys
1. Duder Graham, 3:02; 2. Titus Griffin, 3:09; 3. Asa Hargraves, 3:22; 4. Eli Laloava, 3:23; 5. Genki Seto, 3:24; 6. Beau Gilmore, 3:25; 7. Blaine Harvey, 3:47; 8. Thor Griffin, 3:48; 9. Liam Gardiner, 4:10.
