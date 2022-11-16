Running Cubs

ASHLEY MORTENSON photo

Kids compete in a 700-meter race during the final Running Cubs practice of the season on Nov. 9 at Joe Floyd Track and Field. Running Cubs — a club sponsored by Providence and LifeMed — was hosted by the Kodiak High and Middle school cross country teams. A total of 58 kindergarten to fifth-grade students participated in the five-week program. Coaches included 19 runners from the high school and middle school cross country teams.   

Tags

