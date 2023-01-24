Jackson Krug has found his stride with Lassen College.
Getting his third straight start and fourth of the season, the 6-foot-6 freshman scored a career-high 11 points in Lassen’s 73-62 men’s basketball conference loss to the College of the Redwoods Saturday in California.
Krug was 5 of 9 from the field (1 of 2 on 3-pointers), grabbing a career-high six rebounds, swiping one steal and dishing out one assist.
Krug had reached eight points twice — on Nov. 12 against Las Positas and Jan. 11 against Feather River. His previous-best rebound total was four.
Krug is averaging 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Lassen (6-12) plays at Butte on Wednesday and at Siskiyous on Saturday.
INDOOR TRACK
Black Hills State University’s Keith Osowski zoomed to a pair of victories at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Open over the weekend at the Donald E. Young Center Fieldhouse in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Osowski won the mile run by nearly nine seconds with a time of 4 minutes, 23.86 seconds. He then anchored the winning distance medley relay team that clocked a time of 10:33.23.
Black Hills finished third in the team standings behind South Dakota Mines and Dickinson State.
Black Hills is at the Mark Shuck Open on Friday in Mankato, Minnesota.
SWIMMING
Northern Michigan University freshman Ian Rocheleau was busy during a meet against the University of Wisconsin Green Bay Saturday in Green Bay.
The Kodiak product competed in three individual events, picking up a second in the 100-yard backstroke (52.62), a sixth in the 200 backstroke (2:00.71) and a seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:02.77).
Rocheleau also swam the opening leg of the fourth-place 400 medley relay team (3:36.43).
Northern Michigan won 160-138.
Northern Michigan hosts Michigan Tech Club and Wildcat Skins on Feb. 4.
WRESTLING
Arizona State University redshirt sophomore Josh Nummer suffered a pair of PAC-12 losses over the weekend.
Nummer, a Kodiak High state champion, fell to Ca Poly’s Brawler Lamer 8-2 in the 174-pound match in Arizona State’s 19-18 dual meet loss Friday in Tempe, Arizona.
On Sunday, Nummer was back on the mat to face No. 23 Stanford in Stanford, California. Jumping up to 184 pounds, Nummer fell to Brook Byers 16-8.
Arizona State won 25-14 to improve to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in conference.
The Sun Devils travel to Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
A night after seeing its 57-game winning streak snapped, Liberty University exploded for a 9-1 victory over Lindenwood University Saturday in St. Louis.
That made up for Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to McKendree University in O’Fallon, Illinois.
The loss was Liberty’s first since Jan. 23, 2021. Kodiak’s Carly Glover was part of a lot of those wins. She transferred to Liberty last season.
“It is what it is,” Liberty head coach Chris Lowes told the school’s website. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done over this stretch, but streaks were meant to be broken and this one has now been broken. The last five years, our (Women’s Midwest College Hockey League) league’s gotten a lot better with programs like Maryville and McKendree, Minot State and Midland, all teams that have taken big steps. We’re going to be in for some really competitive games the rest of the season and hopefully, this puts some more urgency within our team. I hope to look back at this as a catalyst for us to find new ways to do great things.”
Glover had an assist in the loss that upped her season total to 15 points — eight goals and seven assists. Last season, she scored 12 goals and dished out nine assists in 19 games.
Liberty (17-1) has a three-game series against Minot State University that begins Thursday in Lynchburg, Virginia.
BOWLING
Marshall Kent — the son of the late Jim Kent, a 1976 graduate of Kodiak High — won the Seattle Masters over the weekend.
Kent — a professional bowler for Hammer — defeated Canada’s Jordan Jung in the title match at Kenmore Lanes.
“The title match had to be one of the most intense matches we’ve ever seen in the building,” a Facebook post on the Seattle Masters page read.
