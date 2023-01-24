Krug

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Jackson Krug drives in for a dunk during a Kodiak High School boys basketball alumni game in December. Krug is a freshman at Lassen College in California. 

Jackson Krug has found his stride with Lassen College. 

Getting his third straight start and fourth of the season, the 6-foot-6 freshman scored a career-high 11 points in Lassen’s 73-62 men’s basketball conference loss to the College of the Redwoods Saturday in California. 

