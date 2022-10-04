New season, same results for Carly Glover and the Liberty University women’s hockey team.
The Flames, the four-time defending American Collegiate Hockey Association champions, extended their winning streak to 43 games over the weekend with a pair of convincing victories over Hockey Training Institute — a U20 team from Canada.
Liberty outscored Canada 19-1 during the two-game series played at the LaHaye Ice Center in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Liberty ended last season with a program-best 40-game winning streak and has won its first three games of the new campaign — the Flames opened the season Sept. 24 with a 10-2 victory over Washington Pride.
The junior Glover — a 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School — played a key role in Liberty’s victories over the Hockey Training Institute. The 5-foot-8 right wing scored a pair of goals in Friday’s victory — her first of the season — and aided in captain Brityn Fussy’s hat trick in Saturday’s win.
“Scoring three goals, it’s all because of my linemates, (Yannick) Truter and (junior Carly) Glover,” Fussy told Liberty’s athletic website. “I give them a lot of the credit. We played on the same line at nationals last year, so we already had that chemistry built up. We knew each other, where we were on the ice, and we found each other and gave each other opportunities. Overall, we balance each other out perfectly.”
This is Glover’s second season at the ACHA Division I School after spending one year at NCAA Division I Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.
The Kodiak kid had an immediate impact at Liberty, scoring 18 goals in the Flames’ undefeated season.
“I think this is the best decision I ever could have made,” Glover told the Daily Mirror in March. “The culture that the team has built over the years is very good. Coaches have high expectations for all of us, and I do really well when they have high expectations. I was able to thrive in the culture they built.”
Glover had a tremendous career with the Kodiak Hockey League and the Alaska All-Stars — an Anchorage-based club. She became the island’s first collegiate hockey player when she signed with Merrimack College.
Liberty has a monster week ahead, playing at University of Rhode Island (Thursday) and at the University of Massachusetts (Friday and Saturday).
