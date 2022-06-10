An extra-inning rally kept Kenai Post 20 undefeated in the early goings of the American Legion baseball season.
The Twins plated five runs in the eighth inning to knock off Bartlett 7-2 in a tightly-played league contest Thursday in Anchorage.
Kenai kept things rolling in the second game of the twinbill with a 16-0 nonleague victory over the Golden Bears to move to 2-0 in league, 3-0 overall.
Kodiak’s Hunter Willliams and Malakai Olson were again in the thick of it for Kenai.
Williams started at shortstop and hit second in the league game. The rising senior went 1-for-4, scored a run and walked.
Bartlett jumped out to a 2-1 lead and had that cushion until the top of the sixth when Kenai plated a run to tie the game.
“Tough but great win,” Kenai assistant coach Nathan James wrote in a text message. “Good teams win close games.”
It wasn’t close in the second game. Kenai outhit Bartlett 16-2 and scored in every inning but one.
Olson, who was used as a courtesy runner in the first game, was solid from the leadoff spot. The second baseman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk.
He teamed with his high school teammate Williams to man the middle infield in the first part of the game.
Williams went 0-for-3 before getting the rest of the game off.
Kenai doesn’t get much time to rest. On Saturday, the Twins host Dimond in a league/nonleague doubleheader, followed by a league/nonleague doubleheader against South — the high school Division I state champions — on Sunday.
Kenai is in the American Division with Dimond, Eagle River, Chugiak, Palmer, Bartlett, North Pole and Ketchikan.
The National Division is made up of Service, East, West, Wasilla, South, Fairbanks and Juneau.
