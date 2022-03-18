At the beginning of the season, Kodiak boys basketball coach David Anderson seldom used his bench players and relied on his starters to log the bulk of the minutes. In several games, the only time the reserve players got out of their chairs was to celebrate a play.
But, as the season progressed and the legs of the starters grew tired, the second wave of players became pivotal for the Bears as they navigated through a 17-3 regular season and earned the No. 2 seed and an appearance in today’s semifinal round of the Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer High School.
Senior Mason Mullan took advantage of his opportunities, exploding onto the scene in the later stages of the regular season. The Port Lions transfer tallied a season-high 10 points against Wasilla, then, a game later, knocked down 11 points in the regular-season finale against ACS.
“The starters need help out there, and they can’t play the whole game every game,” Mullan said. “All of us have been stepping it up, to be honest. I don’t think of myself as the sixth man — we are all equally just as good, just in different skill sets.”
Pesky defense and the ability to get to the rim have landed Mullan more time on the hardwood. His play probably has surprised opponents focused instead on stopping Jackson Krug, the Case brothers — Shawn and Connor — John Ticman and Frankie Marcelo.
“When you are scouting our team, you don’t really scout Mason,” said assistant coach John Malloy. “I tell you, he is probably one of our top three defenders and one of our top three passers. He is a great utility player. A spark plug when he goes out there.”
Mullan has been playing high school ball longer than any of his teammates. As an eighth-grader at Port Lions, he started for the Kodiak ESS co-ed team and battled seniors — five years older and with facial hair — game in and game out. Kodiak ESS, which hasn’t fielded a team since the pandemic started, was made up of players from Kodiak’s rural schools and competed in Alaska’s lowest classification, 1A.
Mullan excelled, with his rookie campaign highlighted by a 22-point outburst against defending state champion Ninilchik. He caught the attention of opposing coaches.
“The guy is fearless. He doesn’t care. He goes out there and balls and plays well,” Birchwood Christian coach Micah Ellington told the Daily Mirror in 2018. “I was really impressed with him. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
Hooping was what Mullan did in Port Lions. He grew up watching the Port Lions girls win back-to-back 1A state championships in 2010 and 2011. During spring break as an eighth grader, Mullan and his classmates attended a Phoenix Suns game after he wrote the organization asking for seven tickets. They met players Devin Booker and Josh Jackson before the game, then witnessed LeBron James beat the Suns.
“I wasn’t expecting them to write back. I just did it for fun as a project for school,” Mullan said. “It was pretty cool.”
Mullan played one more season for Kodiak ESS and averaged 16 points per game before transferring to Kodiak High. He lived with his older sister as his parents didn’t move to town until his senior year.
“We ate out almost every night because we didn’t know how to cook,” Mullan said. “Sophomore and junior year was kind of hard.”
As a sophomore, Mullan made Malloy’s junior varsity team and had his junior campaign wiped out because of COVID. However, as a junior, he picked up a bat and was a member of Kodiak’s Division II state runner-up baseball team.
“He moved in to play basketball, and from what I remember, he was very driven, self-motivated, willing to learn and very coachable,” Malloy said. “It has paid off.”
Jumping from 1A to 4A was a lot to take in for Mullan, and he said his basketball IQ improved as he adjusted to a faster pace of play and a more organized offense.
“I just appreciate the opportunity that the coaches have given me,” Mullan said. “It is a lot different than playing in the village. They have taught me a lot of humility and patience coming off the bench.”
