Barrow’s Uatahouse Tuifua catapulted his 6-foot-3, 280-pound frame into the air and snatched the bouncing pigskin out of the air. Instead of falling to the ground after recovering the onside kick, he decided to run. The big offensive lineman rumbled for about 10 yards, dragging all 11 Kodiak players along for the ride.
It was a scene that drew laughs from Barrow’s sideline, but it was a critical fourth-quarter play that came after Kodiak had trimmed the Whalers’ lead to two points with 6:14 remaining in Friday’s nonconference football game at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Kodiak never got the ball back.
Four plays later, Whalers’ quarterback Dwight Unutoa scored from 1-yard out, then converted the two-point conversion on a pass to Ben Kaui to give his team a two-possession lead.
Barrow recovered its onside kick and ran out the clock for a 16-6 win and its third straight victory over Kodiak dating back to 2015. The Whalers won last year’s game 57-0 in Barrow.
“Our coach (Chris Battle) always tells us big-time players make big-time plays, and that is what I did,” Tuifua said. “He prioritizes special teams a lot. We always run special teams every single day.”
This was the second time the junior has recovered an onside kick in his career, but the first time he has taken off towards the end zone. That isn’t what Battle preaches. He prefers ball security.
“I always tell him I want to run the ball because I just love scoring,” said Tuifua, who has brothers playing college football.
Maybe that was an audition for Tuifua to earn goal-line carries later this season. “I pray,” he said.
In a game that pitted evenly matched teams, special teams separated the two on a perfect season-opening day on The Rock that brought out hundreds of fans. The Whalers recovered three onside kicks — two following their two scores and the other following Kodiak’s lone touchdown.
Second-year Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson — a former player and coach for Barrow — emphasized onside kicks leading up to the game. That might again be the focus of practice this week as the team prepares against Houston.
“That is their identity,” he said. “Even when I was in Barrow, we did the same thing. They got three on us last year and two on us this year. That is the difference in the game. Getting two more possessions is a big deal.”
Battle took a page out of Kevin Kelley’s book. Kelley is a legendary high school football coach in Arkansas who deploys the strategy of rarely punting, going for two-point conversions, and always attempting onside kicks. Battle’s conservations with Kelley helped Barrow win the 2017 Division III state title — a team Masterson was defensive coordinator for.
“I believe in that philosophy. People got to practice that every day to stop it,” Battle said. “We just try to find the weakest links, and we go at them.”
The game changed for Kodiak late in the second quarter when John Ticman and Daniel Edwards sustained ankle injuries on back-to-back plays. Ticman — a senior electric quarterback — didn’t return to the game, while the sophomore Edwards returned in the second half.
Ticman was carving up Barrow’s defense before the injury, scrambling for 66 yards on seven carries and passing for 28 yards on three completions. He orchestrated an 11-play opening drive that stalled on fourth down at Barrow’s 11-yard line.
“The biggest thing is we lost the ability to get somebody loose and to run around the field,” Masterson said. “He is just such an athlete.”
Kodiak turned the ball over on downs following the two injuries, and three plays later, Unutoa hooked up with Kaui for a 29-yard scoring pass. The two connected on the two-point conversion to put Barrow up 8-0 with 51 seconds left in the first half.
Sophomore JR Anderson filled in for Ticman and completed all four of his passes for 53 yards, including a 38-yarder to Kelly Ticman — John’s younger brother.
“He stepped up and did pretty well in certain situations,” Masterson said. “That is a young guy who hasn’t had that opportunity yet. I’m glad he got in and got to play.”
Even with a young quarterback and the struggles on special teams, Kodiak had a chance to tie the game following Edwards’ shifty 58-yard touchdown run where he covered at least 50 more yards by reversing direction. However, Kodiak’s sideline was whistled for a penalty following the touchdown, which pushed the two-point conversion attempt to the 18-yard line. Anderson was sacked on the attempt.
Defense kept Kodiak in the game. Senior Marc Barroga picked off Unutoa twice — once in the end zone that stopped a 10-play, 56-yard drive. Kodiak held Barrow to 251 offensive yards — 180 of that on the ground.
“This was a tough one,” Masterson said. “The biggest thing is I’m glad the kids fought. They see we can be successful. I don’t want to say that all year, but they know what kind of team this is. They came out and battled against a team that is probably going to be competing for the Division III state championship.”
Barrow (2-0) is happy just to be playing football. This was only the Whalers’ third game since 2019. Their 2020 season was wiped out because of COVID, while they only played two games last season before getting shut down because of the pandemic.
“It was hard on the kids,” Battle said. “We decided that we were going to play this season no matter what.”
Kodiak (0-2) shifts its focus to hosting Houston Friday. The Hawks (2-0) lost to Redington in last season’s Division III title game.
WHALERS 16, BEARS 6
Barrow 0 8 0 8 — 16
Kodiak 0 0 0 6 — 6
SECOND QUARTER
Barrow — Kaui 29 pass from Unutoa (Kaui pass from Unutoa), 0:51.
FOURTH QUARTER
Kodiak — Edwards 58 run (run failed), 6:14
Barrow — Unutoa 1 run (Kaui pass from Unutoa), 4:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Barrow — Goodwin 5-41, Ortilla 6-40, Akpik 9-32, Unutoa 4-(-11), Ahsoak 9-60, Elavgak 2-(-6), Danner 4-24. Kodiak — Buck 8-3, J. Ticman 7-66, Macapugay 3-27, Guevarra 4-(-1), Edwards 3-66, Anderson 2-(-12).
Passing: Barrow — Unutoa 3-7-2-1 — 71. Kodiak — J. Ticman 3-8-0-0 — 28, Anderson 4-4-0-0 — 53.
Receiving: Barrow — Kaui 2-48, Unutoa 1-23. Kodiak — Edwards 5-34, K. Ticman 1-38, Macapugay 1-10.
