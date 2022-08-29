Barrow’s Uatahouse Tuifua catapulted his 6-foot-3, 280-pound frame into the air and snatched the bouncing pigskin out of the air. Instead of falling to the ground after recovering the onside kick, he decided to run. The big offensive lineman rumbled for about 10 yards, dragging all 11 Kodiak players along for the ride. 

It was a scene that drew laughs from Barrow’s sideline, but it was a critical fourth-quarter play that came after Kodiak had trimmed the Whalers’ lead to two points with 6:14 remaining in Friday’s nonconference football game at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.