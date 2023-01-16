Kodiak — the defending Northern Lights Conference boys basketball champions — opened conference play with a split against Soldotna over the weekend at Soldotna High School.
The Bears sprung for a dramatic 51-49 overtime victory in Friday’s game but dropped a close 53-49 to close out the two-game series on Saturday.
After the first weekend of play, Kodiak stands at 1-1 in the NLC, 1-2 overall. Soldotna improved to 1-1 in the NLC, 2-7 overall.
Kodiak’s Connor Case scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth period to force overtime. The Bears trailed 32-27 entering the final quarter and outscored Soldotna 18-13 to end regulation tied at 45.
The Ticman brothers — John and Kelly — hit 3-pointers in overtime to give Kodiak the win.
Kelly Ticman ended with 15 points, while John Ticman hit half of Kodiak’s six 3-pointers for nine points.
Andrew Pieh paced Soldotna with 16 points, while Jacob Brown dropped five triples for 15 points.
Kodiak led 17-11 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Soldotna erased the deficit by outscoring Kodiak 13-4 in the third quarter.
Soldotna raced out to a 20-10 first-quarter cushion and held on to snag the four point victory.
Kodiak mounted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring Soldotna 16-7. The two teams each scored 12 in the final stanza.
Kelly Ticman led all Kodiak scorers with 11 points. John Ticman added 10, while Case tallied nine points.
Soldotna’s Izaiah Gilbert netted a game-high 16 points, while Andrew Pieh had 14 and Will Inman 12.
Kodiak plays West Valley at 3 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the O’Brady Invitational at South Anchorage High School.
Soldotna 11 9 12 13 4 — 49
Kodiak (51) — Holland 2 2-4 6, J. Ticman 3 0-3 9, Barrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 6 2-2 15, Case 7 0-0 16, Antique 0 0-0 0, Paguio 2 1-2 5, Sum 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-9 51.
Soldotna (49) — Laroque 0 0-0 0, O’Reagan 0 0-0 0, Z. Buckabee 1 1-2 3, Brown 5 0-0 15, Inman 5 0-0 11, Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Wong 0 0-0 0, O. Buckabee 0 0-0 0, Pieh 6 4-4 16. Totals: 19 5-6 49.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (J. Ticman, Case 2, K. Ticman); Soldotna 6 (Brown 5, Inman). Fouls: Kodiak 9, Soldotna 13. Fouled out: None.
Kodiak (49) — Holland 0 2-2 2, J. Ticman 4 2-4 10, Borrago 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 4 2-4 11, Case 4 0-0 9, Antanque 0 3-4 3, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 5 2-2 12, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-16 49.
Soldotna (53) — Z. Buckabee 3 0-0 8, Laroque 0 0-0 0, O’Reagan 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 2, Inman 4 3-6 12, Gilbert 6 4-4 16, Wong 0 1-2 1, O. Buckabee 0 0-0 0, Pieh 6 2-4 14. Totals: 20 10-18 53.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (Case, K. Ticman); Soldotna 3 (Z. Buckabee 2, Inman). Fouls: Kodiak 15, Soldotna 17. Fouled out: K. Ticman.
