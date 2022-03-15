A former Kodiak resident is dancing in March.
Christina Good, whose family left the island in 2020, is taking her Wrangell High School girls basketball team to March Madness Alaska.
The Wolverines punched their ticket to the 2A State Basketball Championships with a come-from-behind 27-21 victory over Metlakatla in the Southeast Conference Championship game Friday at Ketchikan High School.
Good — the wife of retired Coast Guard Base Kodiak Commander Capt. Jeffrey Good — is in her second season as coach of her alma mater. The Goods moved to Wrangell when Jeffrey retired from a 27-year Coast Guard career in 2020.
“It has been a journey,” Good said. “When we came here, I got this coaching job and have been chipping away at it and challenging the girls. They have responded very well. … It was big of them to trust me, they did, and it paid off tremendously.”
Wrangell — making its first state appearance since finishing tied for seventh in 2019 — opens against Hooper Bay at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. Because of COVID, the Wolverines only played four games in Good’s first season.
This will be the first state tournament appearance for Good and her eight players, three of whom helped lead Wrangell to a 12-2 record, a regional title and the top seed at the state tournament.
“We have a lot of height and a lot of speed,” Good said.
Good’s squad relies on defense — 25 points per game allowed — and free throws. That formula proved to be the difference in the championship game.
Top-seeded Wrangell held second-seeded Metlakatla — a team that topped Kodiak twice on The Rock during the regular season — to three points in the second half to overcome an eight-point first-half deficit to cut down the nets. Then, with 6 minutes left in the game, Good took off the zone defense and went to man. It worked perfectly.
“Our defense was just lights out,” Good said.
Good was the head coach of Wrangell for three years in the 1990s and was involved in athletics wherever her husband was stationed. During the family’s two tours in Kodiak, Good was involved with girls high school basketball and the American Legion baseball program.
“Wherever I went in the Coast Guard, I was always coaching something, rather it was basketball or baseball,” Good said.
Good, a 1986 graduate of Wrangell High, played at state once as a player. She remembered losing a triple-overtime game to Haines — a team they beat in the regional tournament — at the Big Dance.
“This is going to be a redeeming factor for me,” Good said. “That game still bothers me because we lost. … We have this opportunity. This season has been great.”
March Madness Alaska
Girls
1A
Wednesday
No. 7 Skagway vs. No. 10 Shaktoolik, 8 a.m.
No. 5 Tri-Valley vs. No. 12 Pilot Station/Marshall, 9:30 a.m.
No. 3 Klawock vs. No. 14 St. Mary’s, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Aqqualuk vs. No. 11 Tanalian, 12:30 p.m.
No. 6 Birchwood Christian vs. No. 9 Akiachak, 4:45 p.m.
No. 2 Lumen Christi vs. No. 15 Chaputnguak, 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Newhalen vs. No. 16 Numamiut/Meade River, 7:45.
2A
Thursday
No. 1 Wrangell vs. No. 8 Hooper Bay, 8 a.m.
No. 3 Metlakatla vs. No. 6 Su Valley, 9:30 a.m.
No. 4 Glennallen vs. No. 5 Unalakleet, 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Tikigaq vs. No. 7 Nenana, 4:45 p.m.
Boys
1A
Wednesday
No. 5 Klawock vs. No. 12 Napaqtugmiut, 8 a.m.
No. 3 Shaktoolik vs. No. 14 St. Mary’s, 9:30 a.m.
No. 6 Nelson Island vs. No. 11 Tanalian, 11 a.m.
No. 7 Honnah vs. No. 10 McQueen, 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Maudrey J. Sommer vs. No. 16 Aniak, 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Lumen Christi vs. No. 15 Alak, 4:45 p.m.
No. 4 Scammon Bay vs. No. 13 Nanwalek, 7:45 p.m.
2A
Thursday
No. 1 Ninilchik vs. No. 8 Hooper Bay, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Metlakatla vs. No. 6 Unalaska, 12:30 p.m.
No. 4 Unalakleet vs. No. 5 Petersburg, 6:15 p.m.
No. 2 Tikigaq vs. No. 7 Effie Kokrine, 7:45 p.m.
