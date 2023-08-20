The first quarter of Kodiak’s home opener against Houston provided a glimpse into what the football program is building towards — an exciting style of play.
The Bears surprised the Hawks with a successful onside kick on the opening kickoff. On their second possession of the game, they struck for an electrifying 59-yard catch and run touchdown from quarterback Robert Anderson to speedy receiver Matthew Macapugay.
It was arguably the best start to a game in head coach Taylor Masterson’s third year in the program. The first quarter did not go unnoticed.
“There was a lot of hype to start the game, and that is something that I don’t think we have had since I have been here,” Masterson said. “I felt like there was a lot of good energy to start the game.”
Kodiak’s limited roster wore out during the final three quarters. Houston — last year’s Division III state runner-up — ran double the offensive plays than Kodiak did to walk away with a 50-6 nonconference victory Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The Bears dressed 24 players for Friday’s game, up eight players from Week 1’s 37-0 loss at Kenai. Masterson anticipates a few more players will become eligible for this week’s home conference opener against Homer.
Kodiak (0-2) didn’t end Friday’s game with 24 healthy players.
“Once we started having injuries and guys having to come off the field, you get exposed,” Masterson said. “The young guys haven’t played as much, and that is kind of what you saw in the second quarter. They are a good team, and they know how to expose you.”
The most concerning injury happened late in the second half when Kodiak junior Gavin Peterson was carted off the field on a stretcher by the Kodiak Fire Department and taken to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center for, according to Masterson, a head injury. The coach said Peterson took a helmet-to-helmet hit and started tensing up during the evaluation. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes as the KFD attended to Peterson on Kodiak’s sideline.
According to family, Peterson was diagnosed with a concussion.
This is the second straight week that emergency responders carted a Kodiak player off the field. Freshman Tyce Cunningham broke his right arm on the season-opening kickoff against Kenai. Masterson said he had surgery on his arm earlier this week and will be out for the remainder of the season and will miss the wrestling season as well.
“It’s unfortunate. We can’t handle all these injuries,” Masterson said. “We have already lost two starters. It’s tough.”
The game started with promise.
Kicker Connor Hughes executed a perfect onside kick that was recovered by teammate Nathan Bungay, who also caught one of Kodiak’s two second-half picks. The other pick went to Martin Canaveral.
The kick caught Houston — a 60-0 winner over Redington in Week 1 — by surprise.
“In Barrow, we always onsided, so I onsided,” said Masterson, who started his coaching career at his alma mater in Barrow. “I just felt like we now have the speed and the kids. I was like, ‘Man, let’s go get it. We have nothing to lose here.”’
After three straight runs, Kodiak punted and Houston marched down the field for a 9-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by an Ethan Racette 6-yard touchdown run — the first of four rushing scores for Houston.
Kodiak recovered Houston’s onside kick attempt and wasted no time in bringing the home crowd to their feet.
Anderson took the snap and got rid of the ball just before getting drilled. The junior signal caller threaded the needle and hit Macapugay in stride on a wheel route. The senior — a sprinter on Kodiak’s track and field team — did the rest of the work, racing down the right sideline for a 59-yard score, the Bears’ first of the season.
Kodiak elected to go for the two-point conversion, and Anderson’s plunge was stopped inches short of handing the Bears’ their first lead of the season.
“Now that we have kids back, we can get their timing down and look to have those plays more often,” Masterson said. “Right now, it is going to be super sporadic because we don’t have that timing down yet.”
Houston (2-0) scored on all six of its first-half possessions and led 43-6 at halftime. The Hawks’ only score in the second half came on a Noah Whitted 50-yard interception return. He also scored on a 4-yard rush in the first half, kicked four extra points, passed for two 2-point conversions and rushed eight times for 61 yards. The junior did everything but record a sack.
Houston rushed for 280 yards on 37 plays, while quarterback Carter Seime was 5 for 11 for 101 yards and two touchdowns to Keldin Nicoll from 14 and 29 yards.
Kodiak was held to 81 yards of offense — 59 coming on the touchdown pass — and one first down.
The Bears’ special teams were near perfect, getting booming punts from Hughes and recovering two onside kicks. Special teams were a point of emphasis leading up to Friday’s game after a not-so-solid showing in Week 1.
“It was the highlight of our night, I think. I don’t even have to go look,” Masterson said.
Kodiak will see Houston again on Sept. 23. That game in the Mat-Su Valley will count in the conference standings.
“There is an expectation of what we have to do in order to beat this team,” Masterson said. “Now we have it on film against us. … It’s going to take a lot of watching film and that is just helping raise our football IQ.”
HAWKS 50, BEARS 6
Houston 15 28 7 0 — 50
Kodiak 6 0 0 0 — 6
First quarter
Hou — Racette 6 run (Whitted kick), 6:59
Kod — Macapugay 59 pass from Anderson (run failed), 6:47
Hou — McClurg 8 run (Craig pass from Whitted), 2:50
Second quarter
Hou — Whitted 4 run (Whitted kick), 7:21
Hou — Nicoll 29 pass from Seime (Preboski pass from Whitted), 4:49
Hou — Johnson 21 run (Whitted kick), 2:13
Hou — Nicoll 14 pass from Seime (run failed), 1:16
Third quarter
Hou — Whitted 50 interception return (Whitted kick), 1:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Houston — Racette 8-58, Johnson 7-74, Seime 3-33, Whitted 8-61, McClurg 2-31, Bethel 2-5, Jellich 2-6, No. 33 2-3, No. 36 2-6, Baskett 1-3. Kodiak — Bungay 13-32, Macapugay 1-(-9), Anderson 5-(-14).
Passing: Houston — Seime 5-11-2-1 — 101, Jellich 0-1-0-1 — 0.
Receiving: Houston — Craig 2-62, Nicoll 3-39. Kodiak — Macapugay 1-59, Bungay 1-(-4), Canaveral 1-17.
SCOREBOARD
Week 2
Division III
Kenai 8, Barrow 6
Homer 66, Redington 16
Houston 50, Kodiak 6
Division II
West Valley 34, Chugiak 14
Eagle River 13, Wasilla 10
Lathrop 39, Palmer 14
Soldotna 66, North Pole 0
Division I
East Anchorage 55, Service 19
Colony 35, Bartlett 28
Dimond 40, Juneau 33
West Anchorage 42, South Anchorage 14
Week 3
Division III
Kenai at Redington
Homer at Kodiak
Barrow at Houston
Division II
West Valley at Eagle River
Chugiak at Wasilla
West Anchorage at Lathrop
Palmer at Soldotna
North Pole at Dimond
Division I
Juneau at Bartlett
Service at Colony
South Anchorage at East Anchorage
