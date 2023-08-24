It’s back-to-back home appearances for Kodiak High’s football and volleyball squads — the only prep teams in action this weekend.
FOOTBALL
Kodiak entertains Homer at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. The game will be the Bears’ first in the Division III Mid Alaska Conference.
In the offseason, the Alaska Schools Activities Association dropped Kodiak from Division II to Division III — the state’s lowest of three football classifications.
Kodiak, Homer, Redington, Barrow, Kenai and Houston are the Division III teams, and they all reside in the Mid Alaska Conference.
The Bears opened the season with nonconference losses to Kenai (37-0) and Houston (50-6). Kodiak finishes the regular season with five conference games.
“The warm-ups are over,” Kodiak third-year coach Taylor Masterson said.
Homer started the season with noncoference wins over Barrow (38-12) and Redington (66-16).
The Mariners have won the past two games against the Bears — 42-30 in 2022 and 34-0 in 2021. Kodiak leads the all-time series 9-7.
Masterson said there was improvement with his team from Week 1 to Week 2.
“On offense, I think we saw the holes even if we didn’t necessarily hit them — they (the running backs) recognized it was there, they just missed it,” he said. “They are communicating that to us now, and that is a football IQ thing that we have never had, at least since I have been here.”
Kodiak scored its first touchdown of the season in the first quarter against Houston on a nifty 59-yard catch and run from quarterback Robert Anderson to receiver Matthew Macapugay.
Masterson hopes that touchdown kickstarts the offense heading into conference play. The top four teams in the standings advance to playoffs — a place Kodiak has not visited since 2013.
VOLLEYBALL
After opening with a home jamboree against Redington and Houston, Kodiak’s schedule amps up with home Northern Lights Conference matches against Soldotna.
Friday’s match begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s finale starts at 6 p.m.
The Bears played 14 sets during the two-day jamboree and won them all. Kodiak defeated Redington in the championship match.
The jamboree allowed Kodiak to iron things out before the start of conference play. The Bears play six of their eight conference games by Sept. 16. Following Soldotna, Kodiak plays at Colony (Sept. 8-9) and Wasilla (Sept. 15-16).
“We try to create game scenarios by playing each other and women’s teams from the community — but it’s not the same as a peer in a different color jersey across the net from you,” Willis wrote in an email to the KDM. “Our athletes take these competitions seriously. These are scrappy small schools, and we are happy to see KHS teams improve through the challenge of playing them.”
Kodiak placed third in the NLC last season, narrowly missing a spot at the 4A state championships.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kodiak will not run this weekend at the Big 8 Invitational in Anchorage.
“With our second home weekend canceling and needing to travel that weekend instead, we opted to cancel Big 8,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson wrote in a text message.
Kodiak will be running a Pillar Mountain Time Trial at 10 a.m. Saturday. The run will start at the Nazarene Church and finish at the first windmill.
Since the Anchorage School District is not allowing teams to travel during Rosh Hashanah, Kodiak will not be hosting Chugiak on Sept. 15. Instead, the Mustangs will join South Anchorage and Dimond for the Kodiak Invitational on Sept. 1.
“That meet will be huge,” Mortenson wrote.
GOLF
The 37th edition of The Rock’s most prestigious golf tournament tees off Saturday and concludes Sunday. Rounds start at 8 a.m. at Bear Valley Golf Course.
The Kodiak Island Golf Championships — a 36-hole marathon — started in 1987 as a scholarship fundraiser for the Kodiak Noon Rotary Club. The Morning Rotary Club took over the event several years ago. All of the money collected goes to scholarships.
Franke Brown is the defending men’s champion, while Kristen Ferreira took the women’s title.
Brown parred or birdied five of the final seven holes to finish with a 36-hole total of 168 — two strokes better than runner-up finisher Justin Rose.
Ferreira’s two-day total of 189 is the lowest women’s score since Kriss Larsen shot a tournament record of 171 in 2014.
To sign up, contact Bear Valley Golf Course at 487-5323.
Kodiak Island Golf Championships past champions
Men
2022 — Franke Brown, 168; 2021 — Fred Barber, 168; 2020 — Fred Barber, 157; 2019 — Jeff Good, 159; 2018 — Jamie Schilbach, 161; 2017 — Chuck Martin, 152; 2016 — Darin Ruhl, 165; 2015 — Mike Currier, 150; 2014 — Rick Kalil — 151; 2013 — Dustin Roberson, 152; 2012 — Mike Haymaker, 160; 2011 — Brett Larsen, 155; 2010 — Fred Barber, 157; 2009 — James McCarthy, 132; 2008 — James McCarthy, 139; 2007 — Steve Axley, 149; 2006 —Fred Barber, 151; 2005 — Bryan Stotts, 157; 2004 — Bryan Stotts, 152; 2003 — Fred Barber, 150; 2002 — John Sullivan, 157; 2001 — Peter Allan, 154; 2000 — John Sullivan, 158; 1999 — Art Bors, 150; 1998 — John Sullivan, 157; 1997 — Peter Allan, 157; 1996 — Art Bors, 157; 1995 — Dave Geddes, 155; 1994 — Luke Rooks, 118*; 1993 — Sam Litzinger, 162; 1992 — Casey Russell, 162; 1991 — Frank Tennison, 160; 1990 — Paul Holland, 156; 1989 — Rick Palmer, 162; 1988 — Rick Lindholm, 125*; 1987 — Dave Geddes, 173.
Women (dating back to 1992)
2022 — Kristen Ferreira, 189; 2021 — Susan Schmeisser, 213; 2020 — Susan Schmeisser, 207; 2019 — Susan Schmeisser, 212; 2018 — Rebecca Rebar, 217; 2017 — Susan Schmeisser, 205; 2014 — Kriss Larsen, 171; 2013 — Kriss Larsen, 185; 2012 — Kriss Larsen, 176; 2011 — Kriss Larsen, 180; 2010 — Susan Schmeisser, 204; 2009 — Karen Lafollete, 199; 2008 — Susan Schmeisser, 196; 2007 — Sharon Horn, 183; 2006 — Susan Schmeisser, 190; 2005 — Sharon Horn, 178; 2004 — Sharon Horn; 2003 — Sharon Horn, 186; 2002 — Sharon Horn, 189; 2001 — Jennifer Fogle, 225; 2000 — Karenia Hackett, 197; 1999 — Karenia Hackett; 1998 — n/a; 1997 — Karenia Hackett, 194; 1996 — n/a; 1995 — Amy Rooks, 199; 1994 — Karenia Hackett; 1993 — Rhonda Preslor, 158*; 1992 — Bonnie Jones, 231.
* 27-hole totals
