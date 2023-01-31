Simon Grimes had one final opportunity to etch his name into the Kodiak High School hockey record books.
The 6-foot-8 — a towering 6-10 with skates — senior didn’t waste his chance.
Grimes scored his first prep goal with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first period of Saturday’s season finale against Palmer at the Baranof Park ice rink.
He snuck a rebound shot from teammate Noah Schrof past Palmer goalie Brody Joseph to stake Kodiak to 1-0 lead.
After missing last season — the inaugural year for KHS hockey — with a hip labrum tear that required surgery, finding the back of the net was a special moment for Grimes.
“It felt good. It was perfect,” said Grimes while holding the puck he scored with after Kodiak’s 4-2 loss. “Everything fell into place exactly how it was suppose to.”
Grimes — also a cross country and track runner — tore his labrum attempting to clear a hurdle during his sophomore season.
He gutted out the remainder of the track season and thought he could do the same for his junior cross country and hockey season. That wasn’t to be.
He had surgery to repair the labrum in Nov. 2021.
“When the season started, I hadn’t got the surgery yet. I was going to wait to see if I could play on it. ... It was hard to watch, but it was still fun being part of the team,” Grimes said.
He watched from the sideline as his younger brother, Miles, scored the first goal in program history. When Simon scored on Saturday, the Grimes brothers became the first siblings with goals in the program’s brief history.
Simon said the injury wiped out all the skating skills he had developed since starting his hockey journey nearly a decade ago and that this past weekend was the best he felt on the ice since returning.
At the beginning of the season, he would take himself out of games for being physically drained. That didn’t happen Friday.
“I’m happy it ended the way it did for him. What a great way to finish a high school hockey career,” Kodiak coach John Glover said. “He was energized tonight and playing harder than I have seen him play all season.”
That could be said for the entire Kodiak roster. The Bears flirted with their first Railbelt Conference victory in program history. And it came against a quality opponent in conference champion Palmer (7-1 conference, 12-9-1 overall).
Grimes’ goal held up until three minutes into the second period when Palmer tied the game on a Matias Broughton goal. The Moose took the lead eight minutes later on the first of three goals by Xander Logan.
Kodiak didn’t fold. It got even when Theron Glover’s slapshot from the right circle saw the puck bounce off the goalie’s glove and trickle into the net with 9:55 left in the game.
“To get the first goal of the game was obviously huge, then to tie it up and have a tight game the entire time,” Glover said.
Logan broke the tie 69 seconds later, then added another goal with 6:50 left in regulation.
The two third-period goals spoiled a tremendous effort from sophomore goalie Aiden Johnson, who saved 40 of 44 shots. Palmer’s goalie only had to save 14 of 16 shots.
“He had a pretty bad game against Delta, and I think he took it upon himself to be a little bit more prepared — at least mentally — for the game,” Glover said.
Kodiak was playing shorthanded, with four players missing from Saturday’s game. Noah Coulter and Hannah McCarthy were traveling to the Arctic Winter Games to skate for Team Alaska. Meanwhile, two other players were serving one-game suspensions for being ejected from Friday’s 7-0 loss to Palmer.
“Every kid played fantastic, played hard and played for each other. I’m happy,” Glover said.
Kodiak closed its second season as a program with an 0-8 conference record, 1-12 overall. The Bears’ lone victory was against Delta, who qualified for the Division II state tournament as the No. 8 seed. Palmer is the second seed behind only defending champion Houston.
Glover said the program made strides in Year 2. At the same time, competing in a conference that sent four teams to state in Juneau, Kenai, Palmer and Soldotna. He also thanked everybody who was involved in the program, from coaches to parents.
“We are learning every day,” he said. “We are trying to figure out the flow and the rhythm and what are priorities are going to be next year. We are going to have to make some changes.”
