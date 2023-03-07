A coin flip decided the path the Kodiak girls basketball team would take at the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
Kodiak and Palmer finished tied in the conference standings with 1-9 records. The two schools split the season series — the Bears won 57-43 and the Moose won 41-38 — and lost to the other four members of the conference. Without a common nonconference opponent, the tie was settled by a coin flip.
It was an unlucky flip for Kodiak.
Palmer (3-21 overall) won and was awarded the fifth seed and a matchup with No. 4 Soldotna (4-5 conference, 11-13 overall) when the tournament starts Thursday at Kodiak High School.
Sixth-seeded Kodiak (4-13) faces No. 3 Colony (7-3, 16-6) in Thursday’s opening round at 8:15 p.m.
“Colony is definitely a tough matchup,” said Kodiak coach Monica Claridge at Monday’s practice.
“We are in the toughest conference in the state. Every matchup is going to be hard. Being the sixth seed versus the five is really impactful in our conference. We have to make the most of it. I don’t control the coin toss. If I did, it would have been flipped the other way.”
Kodiak dropped 72-28 and 65-25 decisions to Colony. in games played on The Rock in January. The Knights — the fourth-ranked team in 4A — lost both matchups against regular-season champion ACS (10-0, 20-2) and split with No. 2 Wasilla (7-3, 21-3).
Reigning champion ACS and Wasilla earned first-round byes and will make their regional appearances in Friday’s semifinals.
ACS faces the winner between Palmer and Soldotna at 3:15 p.m., while Wasilla battles the winner between Colony and Kodiak at 8:15 p.m.
The semifinal winners advance to Saturday’s championship game at 6:45 p.m. and earn the conference’s two automatic berths to the 4A state tournament.
Kodiak — the defending NLC boys champion — was awarded the fourth seed with a 3-7 conference record, 10-11 overall. The Bears open against No. 5 Soldotna (2-8, 7-15) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kodiak split the season series with Soldotna, winning 51-49 in overtime and losing 53-49 in January on the Kenai Peninsula.
Thursday’s other first-round game features two Mat-Su Valley schools, with No. 3 Wasilla (7-3, 14-9) playing No. 6 Palmer (1-9, 2-22) at 3 p.m.
Colony (10-0, 17-6) won the regular-season title, while ACS (7-3, 14-9) finished second. Both those teams will be spectators on Thursday.
Colony plays the winner between Kodiak and Soldotna at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while ACS takes the court against the winner between Wasilla and Palmer at 5 p.m.
The semifinal winners advance to Saturday’s championship game at 5 p.m.
