Mhar “Andrew” Caballa credits his older sister for getting him involved with wrestling. If it wasn’t for her, he might have stayed with his first love, basketball.
Caballa was a young tyke at Kodiak Middle School, while his older sister wrestled for legendary Kodiak High School coach Pat Costello.
“I saw her do it (wrestle), and I wanted to try it out,” said Caballa last week from Oregon. “I ended up liking it.”
And he was good. Scratch that. He was great.
The 2014 Kodiak High graduate was a state champion at 106 pounds and a two-time state runner-up. He had a sparkling record of 65-8 in his final two years wearing the Kodiak singlet. His prep success spilled over into the collegiate circuit, where he was a three-time NAIA national qualifier at Eastern Oregon University.
After graduating from Eastern, he remained a coach at the La Grande-based school, spending three years as an assistant on the men’s wrestling team and last year as the interim women’s head coach.
Following a spectacular first season with the women’s program, Caballa’s interim tag was removed last month by Athletic Director Anji Weissenfluh. Caballa becomes the sixth coach in program history.
It means a lot to Caballa to be given the opportunity to coach at his alma mater. He said he transferred from Montana State University Northern to Eastern Oregon when the Mountaineers’ wrestling programs were just getting started.
“It is exciting to see both programs building and seeing the success they have had,” Caballa said. “I know it is not easy building programs from scratch. It is awesome to be part of the journey as an athlete and now as a coach.”
In Caballa’s first season in the women’s program, he coached Eastern to a 12th-place finish at the inaugural NAIA National Championships. Half of Eastern’s eight national qualifiers left as all-Americans.
“He is a team player who emphasizes competitive excellence on the mat and in the classroom with his student athletes,” Weissenfluh said in a statement. “Under Mhar’s leadership, the women’s program experienced success, and I am excited to see the program grow and continue to build.”
With the interim tag gone, Caballa is looking forward to putting his “being consistent” philosophy into the program.
“I’m just looking forward to building our program,” Caballa said. “It’s hard to build just from one year. I think it is going to take two to three years to get it established and get it going as far as me being the head coach and making my name around the U.S.”
He feels he will be more prepared when his second season starts at the end of October. He has spent the offseason building a roster of 25 ladies, primarily recruiting from the Pacific Northwest. He is still looking to land his first grappler from home state.
“I haven’t had any luck yet. I had two from Alaska come out on a trip and didn’t have any luck,” Caballa said. “I’ve just been out of the loop as far as Alaska wrestling goes. I will have to go back and foster some relationships and maybe even run a couple of camps up there.”
The biggest difference from changing programs is the men wrestle folkstyle, while the women wrestle freestyle. Caballa joked he had to knock off some rust when it came to teaching the techniques of freestyle. But at the end of the day, he was still teaching college athletes.
“All athletes that are going to college and want to wrestle in college have the same mindset — trying to become an all-American or become a national champion. That’s what it takes to be a college athlete — having that drive.”
Caballa is one of three former Kodiak wrestlers coaching in college. Tucker Van Matre is an assistant at Southern Oregon University and Jimmy Eggemeyer is the director of wrestling and head coach at Quincy University in Illinois.
“I can see myself doing this for the rest of my life. I really have a good passion for wrestling and this is what I want to do,” Caballa said. “I’ve learned that I like coaching and teaching — making life-long learners.”
