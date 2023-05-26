Elias Litzow saved his best eight-lap performance for the Division I State Track and Field Championships.
On Friday afternoon at Palmer High School, the Kodiak junior turned a personal-best 3,200-meter time of 10 minutes, 6.34 seconds to finish fourth in the state.
Litzow knocked 12 seconds off his previous best time, which was set earlier this season at the Palmer Invitational, to climb the rankings and finish only behind Colony’s Matthew Rongitsch (9:42.45), East’s Ethan Howe (9:58.22) and South’s Blaise Boyer (10:00.68).
Kodiak had three other competitors compete in finals on Day 1 of the track and field championships.
- Jisselle Blanco placed eighth in the girls’ triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 5 inches.
- Aron Bautista was 11th in the boys’ shot put with an imprint of 41-7.
- John Ticman ended 13th in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 38-07.
In Friday’s prelims, Jacob Sarnowski (800), Manny Silva (110 and 300 hurdles), Matthew Macapugay (110 and 300 hurdles) and Blanco (100 and 300 hurdles) all turned in fast enough times to advance to Saturday’s finals.
400 - 10. Miles Grimes, 52.93.
800 - 4. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:04.51.
110 hurdles - 5. Manny Silva, 16.71; 7. Matthew Macapugay, 16.91.
300 hurdles - 2. Manny Silva, 42.22; 6. Matthew Macapugay, 43.59.
3,200 - 4. Elias Litzow, 10:06.34.
Shot put - 11. Aron Bautista, 41-07.
Triple jump - 13. John Ticman, 38-07.
100 hurdles - 6. Jisselle Blanco, 17.34.
300 hurdles - 7. Jisselle Blanco, 50.17
Triple jump - 8. Jisselle Blanco, 32-05.
