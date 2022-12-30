2022 was a different year for Kodiak sports. No state banners were added to the rafters at the high school, but plenty of memorable moments kept island fans a buzz.
There were buzzer-beaters, first victories, a hall of fame selection and an Olympic performance that highlighted Kodiak’s sports year. Here are the top 11 — yes, a bonus entry — stories from 2022.
11. BROWN FINALLY WINS; FERREIRA VICTORIOUS IN FIRST TOURNEY
In August, Franke Brown finally became an island golf champion.
Recovering from a rough start on Day 2 of the 36-hole Kodiak Island Golf Championship, Brown secured his first men’s title with a 168 — two strokes better than runner-up Justin Rose.
“I hurdled some struggles with the mental part of my game,” he said. “Even though I struggled with the front nine today, I came back and realized it was what it was. I just get to be present with the game I got.”
Newcomer Kristen Ferreira took the women’s title. Her two-day total of 189 is the lowest women’s score since Kriss Larsen shot a tournament record of 171 in 2014.
10. CROSS COUNTRY QUALIFIES FOR STATE MEET
Kodiak’s boys and girls advanced to the state cross country championships in October in Anchorage.
The boys clinched their spot with a runner-up finish at the Region III Championships, while the girls secured a berth by placing third.
The boys placed eighth at the state meet, led by Max Robinson’s 34th-place finish. Abigail Harver’s 36th-place finish powered the girls to a ninth-place showing.
“After 10 years of not sending a girls team to state, it is nice to be there for the third time in a row. ... You just can’t take for granted what the advantage it is where the athletes have an eye towards state,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
9. Breakout track performances
As a freshman in 2021, Bengt Anderson won a state track and field title by running a leg in the Kodiak boys winning 3,200-meter relay. He followed that up with a breakout sophomore state performance.
He chopped 11 seconds off his 1,600-meter time to place third at the Division I State Track and Field Championships. His time of 4 minutes, 32.39 seconds placed him behind West Valley’s Daniel Abramowicz (4:24.01) and Dimond’s Jared Gardiner (4:25.78).
Anderson was also sixth in the 3,200 (10:09.80) and anchored Kodiak’s 3,200 relay team to a sixth-place finish (8:36.24).
“Bengt, who trained diligently during cross country season, never had a breakout race this fall,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said in May. “Over the winter, he put a lot of mileage in, and though his gains throughout the season were steady, that state championship 1,600-meter race was the culmination of months of hard work.”
8. KHS SOFTBALL FIFTH AT STATE
Like their diamond counterparts, Kodiak’s softball team placed fifth at the Division II state tournament in June.
The team was led by Northern Lights Conference first-team selections Ashlyn Bolen, Shanoah Spear and Britney Llorente.
Bolen — Kodiak’s leadoff hitter led the team in batting average (.608), runs scored (49), hits (48), stolen bases (47) and home runs (four).
Spear was a two-way player, hitting .493 with 17 extra-base hits — 10 doubles and seven triples — and 29 RBIs. From inside the circle, she struck out 75 in 95 innings.
Kodiak went 10-0 in regular-season conference play that upped its regular-season conference winning streak to 30 games, dating back to 2018.
7. 50-YARD FREESTYLE DOMINATION
Kodiak’s Amaya Rocheleau, Alison Narog and Morgan Hagen owned the 50-yard freestyle this past swimming season.
The trio finished on the podium at the state meet in November: Rocheleau was third in 25.31 seconds, Narog was fifth in 25.58 and Hagen tied for seventh with a 26.07.
“It was such a strong event for all three of them that it only made sense to give them all that opportunity,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau said. “Anything can happen in a 50 free, but for all three to make finals was pretty spectacular in a lot of ways.”
Narog — Kodiak’s only senior girl who qualified for state — was seeded eighth in the 50 free and shot well past that to cap her career with two top-5 finishes in that event at the state meet.
Rocheleau, a sophomore, and Hagen, a freshman, were swimming the 50 for the first time at a state meet.
At the Region III Championships, Kodiak swept the podium in the 50 free with Rocheleau on top, followed by Hagen and Narog.
“It’s less about chasing each other down and more about that opportunity to get to do it together. That is pretty special,” the coach said.
Rocheleau’s other individual event — the 100 backstroke — was sandwiched between relay legs. She still produced a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:00.47.
6. KHS BASEBALL FIFTH AT STATE
The game of the year on the diamond happened in the Division II state championships opening round at Wasilla High School.
Hunter Williams was at the heart of Kodiak’s 4-3 upset over defending state champion Palmer.
Williams’ pitching and hitting heroics pushed Kodiak to a 4-3 upset over defending state champion Palmer. The junior’s hard single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh brought in Alex Holland for the winning run in a game that had all the ebbs and flows of a championship bout.
“That was dynamite,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said about Williams’ performance.
Williams was lights out on the mound, holding a good-hitting Palmer team to four hits while striking out five. All three runs that Palmer scored were unearned. He fanned five and walked none.
“I gave our team a reason to have hope, and they gave me a reason to have hope myself,” Williams said.
Kodiak couldn’t keep it rolling, losing to Petersburg 5-4 and North Pole 10-0 to finish fifth.
Williams was selected to the first team of the Southcentral Conference, hitting .467 with eight extra-base hits and posting an ERA of 2.69 while fanning 36 batters — 9.69 per seven innings — in 26 innings.
5. HOCKEY’S FIRST WIN
In January, Kodiak hockey picked up the program’s first win by defeating Tri-Valley 2-1 at the Baranof Park ice rink.
Gavin Baxter’s goal with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining put Kodiak ahead.
“It feels good. It feels really good,” Baxter said. “It’s nice to have a team to make it through the hardships and break over the adversity and bring it together for us.”
Kodiak followed that historic win with a 4-1 victory over Tri-Valley the next night. The Bears capped their inaugural high school season with a 2-11 record.
4. CARSTENS CAPS STELLAR CAREER
Kristen Carstens capped off one of the most recent dominant volleyball careers at Kodiak High School as a two-time Northern Lights Conference first-team selection.
“I was really happy to make it again for the second year. It meant a lot to me being able to be recognized,” Carstens said.
Carstens’ statistics were beyond impressive. Her 321 kills accounted for nearly 40% of Kodiak’s overall kills and were 134 more than the next teammate. The 286 digs — fourth on the team — and team-best 60 service aces showed the versatility of the 5-foot-11 outside hitter.
Over the past two years, Carstens has accumulated 680 kills, 644 digs and 124 aces.
“She has been our anchor for what would have been three seasons if she had a sophomore season,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis said. “She is an incredible human. I’m just super proud to have played a part in her life.”
3. FLOYD GETS IN
Joe Floyd, the most iconic figure in Kodiak sports history, was selected as part of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
The class also includes Jessica Moore and Reggie Tongue. In addition, Kikkan Randall’s Olympic Gold Medal in 2018 will be inducted in the moment category, and the state basketball tournament/March Madness Alaska will be inducted as an Event.
Floyd is the first Kodiak individual to be inducted. The Kodiak High School boys basketball 2001 state championship game victory over East Anchorage was inducted as a moment in 2019.
Floyd dedicated 64 years of his life to the community of Kodiak — 26 years of those years were spent building the Kodiak High School athletic department.
Floyd died in 2020 at 89, but his name will live forever on The Rock. The track and field at Baranof Park and the state’s longest-running high school basketball tournament carry his name.
His reach went beyond Kodiak, as evidence when the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame named an award after him. The award honors individuals who make significant and lasting contributions to Alaska through sports.
“Sports are woven through the fabric of life in our state, especially in rural Alaska,” Robinson shared with the Anchorage Daily News after Floyd’s death.
“When our board decided we wanted to present an annual award to recognize some of those folks that work tirelessly and selflessly to improve their communities through sports, it was obvious we needed to call it the Joe Floyd Award. I don’t even recall there being a moment of deliberation. It was immediate consent.”
2. SPECIAL OLYMPIAN TAKES TO THE NATIONAL STAGE
In June, Kodiak’s Amy Canavan lifted her way to four medals — three silvers and a bronze — at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
The bright lights and big stage did not affect Kodiak’s powerlifter. She was locked in from the start, completing 9-of-9 lifts. Canavan knocked it out of the park in front of a national audience — the event was streamed on ESPN3.
“It was really, really cool,” Canavan said.
Canavan — a veteran on the Special Olympics scene — grabbed silver in her division for deadlift (198 pounds), bench press (121) and combination (429), and a bronze in squat (110).
“We had a lot of people in the audience. She was looking at the bar, and I was looking at her. We didn’t even see anybody out there,” said Lindsay Knight, Canavan’s local and state coach. “There was a lot of support and a lot of people yelling for her. She was focused and determined.”
1. HIGHLIGHT-FILLED SEASON
What else could hold the top spot than the Kodiak High School boys basketball team? From buzzer-beaters to conference championships, the boys in blue captivated fans for the first three months of 2022.
It was a season to remember that ended with Kodiak’s first appearance at the 4A state tournament since 2017.
On the way to finishing tied for seventh at state, the Bears won their first Northern Lights Conference title since 2014 with a 51-50 victory over Colony. Senior Franke Marcelo sealed the title by swishing the tying and go-ahead free throws with 11.1 seconds left.
“This means a lot. We have been working the last three years towards this goal,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “It’s always nice to achieve it, and I think that contributes to the heart and desire of these kids to keep working without being able to play games last year and just going to regionals.
“Putting this all together, what a special treat for these guys. They were so excited … They just willed themselves to win. It was a great team effort.”
Of course, there was not one but two Shawn Case 3-point, game-winning shots that helped Kodiak roll to a 19-5 record.
Case’s first game-winner lifted Kodiak past Wasilla 48-45 in overtime. His second came at home when his half-court shot buried Anchorage Christian 45-42 and triggered a celebration for the ages.
“That was a crazy experience, especially since it’s two times in two weeks now,” said Case.
