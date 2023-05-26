A day after needing a late rally to fend off No. 5 Homer, Kodiak resembled the team that entered the Northern Lights Conference Championships as the top seed.
The Bears did quick work of No. 3 Kenai in Friday afternoon’s semifinal, topping the Kardinals 10-0 in five innings in Homer.
The victory pushed Kodiak to its fifth consecutive appearance in the NLC title game and assured the Bears another week of playing at the Division II State Tournament.
Kodiak awaits the winner of Saturday morning’s consolation final. The championship game is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Bears are in a familiar place, but the trophy has avoided them in their four previous title game appearances. Homer has won every title since the conference created a postseason tournament in 2017.
This year feels different.
Kodiak has the pitching, the hitting, the base running and the experience to snag the program’s first conference title since 2014.
All that was displayed in Friday’s double-digit win - the 10th of that variety against NLC opponents this season.
Junior pitcher Shanoah Spear was brilliant from inside the circle, firing complete-game, two-hitter while fanning five and walking one. The power-hitting righty helped herself at the dish by going 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Ashlyn Bolen, Kyla Pineda and Addalina Haagensen each hit a single and drove in a run.
Kodiak (26-5) banged out seven hits to go along with seven free passes and seven stolen bases.
Friday's game was completed in just over an hour - two hours shorter than Kodiak's opening 14-12 victory over reigning seven time NLC champion Homer.
In that game, Kodiak trailed 3-1, 4-3 and 10-9 before a five-run fifth inning put the Bears ahead for good.
No comeback was needed in Friday's state tournament clinching victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.