Kodiak's softball team gathers before playing North Pole earlier this season at Baranof Field.

A day after needing a late rally to fend off No. 5 Homer, Kodiak resembled the team that entered the Northern Lights Conference Championships as the top seed.

The Bears did quick work of No. 3 Kenai in Friday afternoon’s semifinal, topping the Kardinals 10-0 in five innings in Homer.

