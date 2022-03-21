The Christina Good-coached Wrangell girls fell a victory shy of making school history.
Wrangell fell to Tikigaq, 56-42, in the 2A state basketball championship game Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Good — a former Kodiak resident and coach — led Wrangell to a 14-3 record and the school’s best state finish since 1985 when the Wolves lost to Haines in the 3A championship game.
Tikigaq led from the start, going up 15-6 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime.
Tikigaq drilled seven 3-pointers to Wrangell’s one and was led by the 22 points of Jadyn Lane. Jennifer Nash added 21.
Kiara Harrison led Wrangell with 17 points.
Good left the island in 2020 after her husband, Jeff, retired from the Coast Guard. This was her second season as coach Wrangell, her alma mater.
While in Kodiak, Good was a volunteer for the Kodiak High School girls basketball team and with Kodiak Post 17, the island’s American Legion baseball team.
In the 2A title game, Ninilchik outlasted Metlakatla 78-52.
Lukah Kaulgin poured in a game-high 34 points for Ninilchik. Metlakata — a team that visited The Rock in February — was paced by Shayne Anderson’s 13 points.
At the 1A tournament, Newhalen’s girls got 20 points from Johnna Nanalook to edge Klawock, 43-42, in the championship game.
Nelson Island topped Maudrey J. Sommer 51-47 to win the 1A boys title.
