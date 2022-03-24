The Kodiak boys had three players land on the All-Northern Lights Conference teams.
Seniors Jackson Krug and Frankie Marcelo were placed on the first team, while senior Shawn Case earned second-team honors.
This is Krug’s second time being named to the first team. The 6-foot-6 senior led Kodiak with 13.7 points per game.
A second-teamer a year ago, Marcelo was the point guard of Kodiak’s offense, averaging 7.7 points per game.
Case is a back-to-back second-team performer. The guard hit a pair of game-winning 3-pointers and finished the regular season averaging 10.5 points per game.
Colony swept the individual awards, with sophomore Jayce Underwood snagging the most valuable player and Tom Berg being voted the coach of the year.
Anchorage Christian’s Sayvia Sellers — one of the top girl players in the nation — was tabbed the girls’ most valuable player. Wasilla’s Jeannie Herbert-Truax was the coach of the year.
Kodiak’s Avie Arevalo and Mason Mullan were selected to the good sport team.
Kodiak’s Trinity Smith and Darnell Diesta were named to the NLC cheerleading first team.
Northern Lights
Conference awards
Boys
MVP — Jayce Underwood, Colony
Coach of the year — Tom Berg, Colony
First team
Jackson Krug, Kodiak; Matt Sanders, ACS; Arthur Adams, Wasilla; Dylan Jeffus, Wasilla; Kash Luce, Colony; Sean Malinis, ACS; Frankie Marcelo, Kodiak; Parker Kroon, Wasilla.
Second team
Kael Galliher, Palmer; Harvey Pullen, Colony; Ethan Sewell, Soldotna; Shawn Case, Kodiak; Elzavier Bradley, Palmer; Meleda Dembrock, Soldotna; Arin Mathis, Palmer.
Good sport team
Jeph English, ACS; Keevan Dinkel, Colony; Mason Mullan, Kodiak; Gavin O’Bried, Palmer; Gavin Jones, Soldotna; Connor Dudley, Wasilla.
Girls
MVP — Sayvia Sellers, ACS
Coach of the year — Jeannie Herbert-Truax, Wasilla
First team
Bella Hays, Wasilla; Sarah Sorrells, ACS; Hallie Clark, Colony; Layla Hays, Wasilla; Nyapar Mathot, ACS; Kinzey Hutchings, Palmer; Mylee Anderson, Wasilla; Alyssa Clark, Palmer.
Second team
Allie Shelley, Colony; Kaylee Wilkes, Colony; Emma Hopkins, Colony; Megan Alley, Wasilla; Trinity Alex, ACS; Ellie Burns, Soldotna; Livia Solis, Palmer; Lily Anderson, Palmer.
Good sport team
Chloe Auble, ACS; Adrian Alley, Colony; Avie Arevalo, Kodiak; Kylie Henry, Palmer; Dianne Nasibog, Soldotna; Kaci Cox, Wasilla.
Cheerleading
First team
Faith Sanders, ACS; Hailee Suarez, ACS; Lexi Wright, Colony; Jazmyn Roycroft-Ayonayon, Colony; Trinity Smith, Kodiak; Darnell Diesta, Kodiak; Hailee Howard, Palmer; Leandra Salvemini, Palmer; Emylee Wilson, Soldotna; Taylor Bynum, Soldotna; Ella Asher, Wasilla; Lisa Henneaux, Wasilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.