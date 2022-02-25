As soon as the basketball left his fingertips, Shawn Case knew.
Swish.
Case’s overtime 3-point dagger that sunk Wasilla last Friday was the biggest bucket of the senior’s career — and to this point — the biggest shot in Kodiak’s season.
Case’s late-game heroics will slide into Kodiak lore next to Jeff Francisco’s Christmas Miracle of 1994, David Cratty’s 2006 Joe Floyd winner and Austin Frick’s 28-footer against Lathrop that won the 2013 Joe T. Classic in Fairbanks.
“It was something that I always imagined as a kid,” said Case, days after the victory. “There was definitely a lot of adrenaline afterward.”
With Kodiak trailing by one and time ticking off the game clock, Case wanted the ball in his hands. Before the overtime period, he told his teammates to feed him the rock.
And they did. Speficially, John Ticman, who found Case deep behind the 3-point line in front of Kodiak’s bench for the game-winner.
“He said he wanted to take the shot, and he said he would make it,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “I said, ‘Well, have a little bit of momentum because you had shot a couple short earlier.’ It was a great shot.”
Case and his younger brother Connor — a junior on Kodiak’s team — spent their early childhood aiming at a hoop in the backyard of their Anchorage home. Their father — a native of Port Lions — installed the hoop. The only problem was that they didn’t have a basketball, so they shot with a volleyball instead.
“Around third grade, my dad made me really focus on my form. I used to cry because it used to be so hard. I missed every shot,” Case said.
Over time, Case developed a rain-making shot that touches the ceiling before coming down. It wasn’t until recently that he noticed how high he launched the ball. It has become his trademark, along with his flowing hair that often gets in his eyes.
“We counted one day in practice, and in a five-minute period of time he probably touched his hair 20 times by flipping it back,” Anderson said.
Hair in the eyes hasn’t been a distraction. Case leads the team in made 3-pointers (38) and is second in scoring (10.8 points per game).
He has done all this alongside Connor, one of Kodiak’s starting five.
“It’s been nice. We have been playing together since we were young,” Connor said. “We have a chemistry.”
Despite being a scoring threat, Anderson looks to Case to lockdown defenders with his wiry 5-foot-11 frame. A weak link on defense years ago, Case now often draws the opposing team’s top player.
“If I am having a bad offensive night, at least I know I can try hard on defense,” Case said.
Those nights are few and far between.
SENIORS
Case is one of seven seniors playing their final home games today and Saturday against Anchorage Christian.
Both games tip at 7 p.m. Case, Joren Valdez, Jackson Krug, Frankie Marcelo, Mason Mullan, Lyndon Dela Cruz, and Brandon Dela Cruz will be honored before tonight’s game.
With this group’s success in middle school, Anderson knew this class would be special. They enter this weekend with a 15-3 record and as the sixth-ranked 4A team, according to Maxpreps.com.
“These last three years with these guys have been unbelievable,” Anderson said. “There basketball IQ is great. Their togetherness is fun. They are a great group of guys.”
Connor said he had learned a lot by playing with the seniors.
“They have a lot of knowledge and help us all get better,” he said.
ANCHORAGE CHRISTIAN
Kodiak has played Anchorage Christian in the past, but never as a Northern Lights Conference opponent until today.
All ACS did was win at the 3A level, so for this season, the Alaska Schools Activities Association bumped the private school up to 4A — the girls are also playing in Alaska’s highest hoops classification.
The Lions are third in the NLC (3-2 conference, 9-8 overall), while Kodiak is second (6-2). The Bears can clinch a top-two seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament with a sweep. Anything less, and Kodiak will have to wait to see where it finishes in the conference standings.
“There are a lot of big games left,” Anderson said.
Colony leads the conference at 7-1, 15-5 overall. Wasilla (3-3, 6-13) is third, followed by Palmer (2-4, 8-11) and Soldotna (0-9, 6-15).
ACS only lost to Colony by six points earlier this month.
“At the beginning of the year, I would have said they are down, but they have been playing good of late,” Anderson said. “Both these games are going to be tough for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.