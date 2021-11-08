Another week, another title for Kodiak’s Olivia Troxell.
The Bears’ star senior pinned her way to the 112-pound title at the ACS Denali Auto Glass Girls Invite Saturday in Anchorage.
Troxell has won her first 11 matches of the season en route to picking up titles at the Top Dog Invite and the Houston Altercation.
She pinned Chugiak’s Gia Unterberger (1 minute, 19 seconds) in Saturday’s championship match — her ninth pin of the season.
She pinned Soldotna’s Angelina Chavarria in the quarterfinals (:24) and Lathrop’s Amaya Coon in the semifinals (2:17).
Troxell scored 28 points, which placed Kodiak 16th out of 34 teams.
EAGLE RIVER RUMBLE
Ivan Rodriguez placed third to lead a small contingent of Kodiak grapplers at the Eagle River Rumble.
Rodriguez went 2-2 in the 140-pound bracket. He pinned West Valley’s Jacob Connelley (:23) and Eagle River’s Lucas Peters (1:14).
Nathaniel Campos scored a 10-7 victory over Eagle River’s Brennan Chamberlain to go 1-3 at 119 pounds.
Ashley Brandal pinned Chugiak’s Rotuma Tonu (4:55) to go 1-3 at 285 pounds.
Kodiak placed 11th with 11 points.
On Friday and Saturday, Kodiak is at the Bethel Invitational
Results
Eagle River Rumble
Varsity
Team — 1. South, 168; 2. Service, 112.5; 3. East, 110.5; 4. Eagle River, 82; 5. West Valley, 53; 6. Chugiak, 46; 7. North Pole, 44; 8. West, 44; 9. Dimond, 35; 10. Palmer, 16; 11. Kodiak, 11.
Kodiak wrestlers
112 — Ram Caballa, 0-2. 119 — 4. Nathaniel Campos, 1-3. 140 — 3. Ivan Rodriguez, 2-2. 152 — Richmon Incognito, 0-2. 160 — David Fisher, 0-2. 285 — 4. Ashley Brandal, 1-3.
Junior varsity
152 — 8. Richmon Incognito, 1-4
ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite
Girls
103 — Megan Cornett, 0-2.
112 — 1. Olivia Troxell, 3-0.
