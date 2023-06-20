Getting touched up for eight runs in two innings in his last start, Kodiak’s Hunter Williams returned to form against Eagle River, one of the state’s top American Legion baseball teams.
Williams shook off his June 8 performance against Service with a masterful four-hit gem in Kenai Post 20’s 4-2 league victory over Eagle River Saturday at the Soldotna Little League Fields.
The right-hander struck out four, walked four and allowed only two runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Kenai needed all it got from Williams as the Twins were held to one hit by a trio of Eagle River pitchers.
The one hit belonged to Kodiak’s Jace Crall, a single in the fourth. Crall — hitting sixth and playing second base — scored a run and walked in his three plate appearances.
Want more Kodiak connections? Three of the four runs were scored by players from The Rock as Williams and pinch runner Malakai Olson also crossed home plate.
Kenai scored two in the fourth and third and withstood a two-run sixth-inning from Eagle River, who outhit the Twins 6-1.
Eagle River rebounded to win the nonleague game 10-0.
Olson was the offensive star for Kenai, collecting two of the Twins’ four base hits.
Williams was 1 for 2, while Crall drew a walk.
Olson gave up four runs on five hits in three innings while striking out two and walking two.
Kodiak’s three players were in Sunday’s league lineup, a 5-4 loss to Wasilla.
Williams went 1 for 3 from the leadoff spot with a run, a walk and a stolen base.
Crall was hitless in four at bats but drove in a run, while Olson had a single in three plate appearances.
Kenai’s four-run first inning held until Wasilla erupted for three runs in the seventh to rally for the win.
Kenai defeated Wasilla 13-2 in the nonleague nightcap.
Williams doubled, scored two runs and walked twice.
Olson walked and scored in his only plate appearance.
Crall was 0 for 2 with a pair of free passes.
Kenai is third in the league standings with 18 points (4-2 league, 7-4 overall).
Ahead of Kenai in the standings are Eagle River with 21 points (5-1 league, 8-1 overall) and Service with 20 points (5-0, 9-3).
The top eight teams in the 14-team league advance to the state tournament in Anchorage at the end of July.
On Thursday, Kenai plays Eugene, Oregon, as part of the Alaska 529 Classic in Anchorage.
