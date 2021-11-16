Joel Valdez and Billy Alcaide — two former Kodiak High School athletic stars — displayed their strength and power at the 2021 International Powerlifting League Drug Tested World Championships.
Both competed in the men’s open 67.5-kilogram division from Nov. 4-7 in Costa Mesa, California.
Valdez was the runner-up out of 11 lifters with a combined total of 1,356 pounds. The 2015 graduate of Kodiak High squatted 429 pounds, bench pressed 297 pounds and deadlifted 630 pounds.
Alcaide placed fourth with a combined total of 1,202 pounds. The 2016 graduate of Kodiak High squatted 407 pounds, bench pressed 281 and deadlifted 512 pounds.
Valdez won a state wrestling title at 113 pounds in 2014, while Alcaide played basketball and was on the 2016 track and field state championship team. Both turned to powerlifting after graduating from high school.
“We loved repping Kodiak and The Last Set Gym at this level,” Alcaide wrote in a Facebook post.
“Overall, I was blessed to be able to share the platform with Joel,” he wrote. “It was a huge vibe and morale boost for us to do this together at Worlds.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A former Kodiak football coach and player are a victory away from playing for a 4A Oregon state title.
Lucas Ellsworth is a senior safety for Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, Oregon, while his father, Bryan, is the secondary coach.
Marshfield topped Henley 42-7 in a quarterfinal on Friday.
On Saturday, the Pirates put their perfect 13-0 record on the line in a semifinal game against defending state champion Mazama.
Marshfield has outscored their opponents by 376 points this season.
Bryan Ellsworth was the head coach of the Kodiak High football team for three seasons. He stepped down following the 2020 season when the Coast Guard transferred him to Oregon.
Ellsworth posted a 5-10 record and was the 2019 Northern Lights Conference coach of the year.
The Ellsworth family spent 17 years in Kodiak.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kordell Pillans and the University of Montana head into the 120th Brawl of the Wild riding a four-game winning streak.
Montana easily disposed of Northern Arizona, 30-3, on Saturday in Arizona to improve to 5-2 in the Big Sky Conference, 8-2 overall.
Montana amassed 427 yards of total offense to Northern Arizona’s 154 yards.
“(Our defense) did a really great job today,” Head Coach Bobby Hauck told the school’s athletic website. “It’s comforting to sit over here and be the head coach and know the other side can’t move the ball. That was just a great job by our defense and by our team coming here and playing at 7,000 feet. That was a good win by us.”
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior offensive guard for Montana. This is his second season with Montana after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College.
Montana hosts in-state rival Montana State at 10 a.m. Saturday. The game can be viewed on ESPN+
• Gideon Craig’s final game of the 2021 season ended in a forfeit loss.
Madonna University forfeited the game to Indiana Wesleyan Unversity and concluded the season with a 1-9 record.
A freshman defensive end, Craig tallied three solo tackle and assisted on four tackles in five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.