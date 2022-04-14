Don’t blink. The Kodiak High School boys soccer home schedule is short and sweet. 

The Bears host Redington in season-opening Northern Lights Conference matches on Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.

The two matches will be the only time the Bears play on The Rock during the 2022 season. That’s because Houston, which was scheduled to come to the island in May, is not fielding a boys soccer squad this season.

Despite the lack of home dates, Joseph Amaya is excited to begin his debut season as head coach of the Bears. 

Amaya replaces 2021 NLC coach of the year AJ Arnold, who stepped down after his one season as coach. 

“I’ve always had a passion for not only the game but teaching others,” Amaya said. 

Amaya grew up playing in Los Angeles. That is also where he started coaching. In the Navy, Amaya was transferred to the island in 2020. When he heard there was an opportunity to coach at the high school level, he jumped at the chance. 

“I attempted to coach last year, but they were full of coaches,” Amaya said. “An assistant role opened up; then they offered me the head coaching spot.” 

Amaya — the fourth head coach in Kodiak’s brief seven-year history — inherits a squad that went 3-3 in the NLC last season and came a game away from reaching the state tournament for the second time in program history. 

The team graduated Juho Shin, a first-team NLC performer who scored five of Kodiak’s 11 goals a year ago but does bring back two cornerstones. 

Sophomore Isaiah Panthin and goalie senior Colyer Trenery earned second-team NLC honors last year. 

“From the moment I took over the position as head coach, they have been leaders both on and off the field. That is why I made them team captains,” Amaya said. “I think they have a lot of potential.”

Panthin tallied two goals last season, but his actual impact on the team was distributing the ball to the playmakers. That role could change this season. 

“I want him to take more of that finishing role,” Amaya said. “We all know that he can assist goals from his performance last year. Now we need to put some balls in the net.”

Amaya brings with him a fast-paced style that should keep opposing goalies busy. 

“I call it Southern California-style, where we play a lot of possession. A lot of attacking soccer,” Amaya said. 

While offense consistently garners attention, Amaya is high on centerbacks JC Aragon and CJ Auchete. 

“They are very good technically and know the technical aspect of what I want to bring,” the coach said.

The early focus for Amaya is teaching his players the discipline that it takes to be a student-athlete and raising the level of his team’s soccer IQ. 

“We are a very young team. A very eager team. From what we started from, we have made a lot of improvements. I think we are creating a product to be excited about for the players and for the community as well.” 

With the loss of Houston, two of the four conference teams will qualify for the Division II state tournament. Grace Christian, Palmer and Redington round out the conference. Kodiak travels to both Grace and Palmer. 

Amaya expects his team to challenge for a trip to the state tournament at the end of May. 

“I’m just excited for the season to start,” he said. “I know my guys have worked extremely hard at putting out what we are going to put out.”  

 

ROSTER

Colyer Trenery

Isaiah Pantin

Mokoto Sete

Gerald Valdez

Angus Bruce

Colin McCarthy

Anthony Olazabal

Dexter Smith

Theron Glover

Noah Coulter

Wyatt Delgado

James Berestoff

CJ Auchete

JC Aragon

Noah Schroff

Ken Mago

Jaxson Loya

Stormy Hayden

Diego Belarde

Richmon Incognito

Evon Kasheverov

 

Schedule

April 15-16 — vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field.

May 5-6 — at Grace Christian in Anchorage.

May 12 — at Wasilla

May 13-14 — at Palmer

May 26-28 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage.

 

Division II

Northern Lights Conference

(two state berths)

Grace Christian

Houston

Kodiak

Palmer

Redington

 

Mid Alaska 

(one state berths)

Eielson

Hutchison

Monroe

North Pole

 

Peninsula

(two state berths)

Homer

Kenai

Nikiski

Seward

Soldotna

 

Southeast

(one state berth)

Juneau

Ketchikan

Thunder Mountain

Two at-large teams will be selected to fiill out state tournament

 

Division I

Cook Inlet

Conference 

(4 state berths)

Bartlett

East

Dimond

Service

South

West

 

Railbelt

Conference

 (four state berths)

Chugiak

Colony

Eagle River

Lathrop

Wasilla

West Valley

 

 

