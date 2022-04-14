Don’t blink. The Kodiak High School boys soccer home schedule is short and sweet.
The Bears host Redington in season-opening Northern Lights Conference matches on Friday and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The two matches will be the only time the Bears play on The Rock during the 2022 season. That’s because Houston, which was scheduled to come to the island in May, is not fielding a boys soccer squad this season.
Despite the lack of home dates, Joseph Amaya is excited to begin his debut season as head coach of the Bears.
Amaya replaces 2021 NLC coach of the year AJ Arnold, who stepped down after his one season as coach.
“I’ve always had a passion for not only the game but teaching others,” Amaya said.
Amaya grew up playing in Los Angeles. That is also where he started coaching. In the Navy, Amaya was transferred to the island in 2020. When he heard there was an opportunity to coach at the high school level, he jumped at the chance.
“I attempted to coach last year, but they were full of coaches,” Amaya said. “An assistant role opened up; then they offered me the head coaching spot.”
Amaya — the fourth head coach in Kodiak’s brief seven-year history — inherits a squad that went 3-3 in the NLC last season and came a game away from reaching the state tournament for the second time in program history.
The team graduated Juho Shin, a first-team NLC performer who scored five of Kodiak’s 11 goals a year ago but does bring back two cornerstones.
Sophomore Isaiah Panthin and goalie senior Colyer Trenery earned second-team NLC honors last year.
“From the moment I took over the position as head coach, they have been leaders both on and off the field. That is why I made them team captains,” Amaya said. “I think they have a lot of potential.”
Panthin tallied two goals last season, but his actual impact on the team was distributing the ball to the playmakers. That role could change this season.
“I want him to take more of that finishing role,” Amaya said. “We all know that he can assist goals from his performance last year. Now we need to put some balls in the net.”
Amaya brings with him a fast-paced style that should keep opposing goalies busy.
“I call it Southern California-style, where we play a lot of possession. A lot of attacking soccer,” Amaya said.
While offense consistently garners attention, Amaya is high on centerbacks JC Aragon and CJ Auchete.
“They are very good technically and know the technical aspect of what I want to bring,” the coach said.
The early focus for Amaya is teaching his players the discipline that it takes to be a student-athlete and raising the level of his team’s soccer IQ.
“We are a very young team. A very eager team. From what we started from, we have made a lot of improvements. I think we are creating a product to be excited about for the players and for the community as well.”
With the loss of Houston, two of the four conference teams will qualify for the Division II state tournament. Grace Christian, Palmer and Redington round out the conference. Kodiak travels to both Grace and Palmer.
Amaya expects his team to challenge for a trip to the state tournament at the end of May.
“I’m just excited for the season to start,” he said. “I know my guys have worked extremely hard at putting out what we are going to put out.”
ROSTER
Colyer Trenery
Isaiah Pantin
Mokoto Sete
Gerald Valdez
Angus Bruce
Colin McCarthy
Anthony Olazabal
Dexter Smith
Theron Glover
Noah Coulter
Wyatt Delgado
James Berestoff
CJ Auchete
JC Aragon
Noah Schroff
Ken Mago
Jaxson Loya
Stormy Hayden
Diego Belarde
Richmon Incognito
Evon Kasheverov
Schedule
April 15-16 — vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
May 5-6 — at Grace Christian in Anchorage.
May 12 — at Wasilla
May 13-14 — at Palmer
May 26-28 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage.
Division II
Northern Lights Conference
(two state berths)
Grace Christian
Houston
Kodiak
Palmer
Redington
Mid Alaska
(one state berths)
Eielson
Hutchison
Monroe
North Pole
Peninsula
(two state berths)
Homer
Kenai
Nikiski
Seward
Soldotna
Southeast
(one state berth)
Juneau
Ketchikan
Thunder Mountain
Two at-large teams will be selected to fiill out state tournament
Division I
Cook Inlet
Conference
(4 state berths)
Bartlett
East
Dimond
Service
South
West
Railbelt
Conference
(four state berths)
Chugiak
Colony
Eagle River
Lathrop
Wasilla
West Valley
