Kodiak’s boys soccer team followed a two-game sweep of Redington with a pair of losses to Northern Lights Conference leader Palmer.
The Bears dropped 4-0 and 8-0 decisions to Palmer, last year’s NLC runner-up, last weekend at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Palmer (7-0 NLC, 11-3-2 overall) has outscored opponents 71-12 this season.
Kodiak kicked off NLC play with 4-1 and 5-0 wins at Redington the last week of April.
Noah Colter scored two goals in the 4-1 victory, while Noah Schrof and John Eaton punched in goals.
Jeremiah Panthin scored all five goals in Kodiak’s second victory over Redington.
Kodiak (2-2 NLC, 2-5 overall) plays NLC matches at Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Bears finish the trip on Saturday with a nonconference game at Wasilla.
