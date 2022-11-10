When Chloe Ivanoff wrestled for Kodiak High School, she always enjoyed competing on The Rock.
Just something about wrestling at home made it unique, whether it was the fans or sleeping in the comfort of your bed.
Ivanof, a 2010 graduate of KHS who wrestled for Simon Frazier University, had plenty of opportunities to compete at home during her prolific four-year career.
Kodiak’s current crop of wrestlers hasn’t had the experience of wrestling at home as much as past stars. They will get to feel the roar of the crowd this weekend when the Bears host Northern Lights Conference foes Palmer and Wasilla.
Friday’s and Saturday’s dual meets will be Kodiak’s first regular-season home meet since 2019. The Bears did a host a meet last season, but that was the NLC Championships.
“This is really important because there isn’t a lot of opportunity for parents, family and the community to see these guys and gals wrestle,” said Ivanoff, now a coach for Kodiak.
“For some of these guys, it might be the first time wrestling in front of the home crowd or the last time,” she added.
Kodiak entered the 2022 season not knowing if it would have a home meet this season — two weekends were left open on the schedule just in case the school could entice a team to come over.
The coaches nabbed two teams, but unfortunately, there will not be enough wrestlers to turn this event into the 41st Robin Hervey Tournament. That legendary tournament hasn’t happened since 2019.
Instead, Kodiak will dual Wasilla and Palmer Friday and Saturday at Kodiak High School.
Friday’s duals begin at 4 p.m., while Saturday’s matches start at noon.
“This will be our first dual meet of the season,” Ivanoff said. “Dual meets are really fun because it is a little less pressure on yourself, and you are working as a team.”
Kodiak has wrestled in a slew of tournaments to begin the season. Most recently, the team was at the Eagle River Rumble and the ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite.
Led by Wyatt Buck’s and Ethan Benton’s fourth-place finishes, Kodiak placed 11th at the Eagle River Rumble.
Buck (152 pounds) and Benton (189) each posted 3-2 records and fell in third-place matches.
“These kids are working really hard and the energy is really good in the room,” Ivanoff said. “We have some great senior leaders, and our girls team has grown.”
Eagle River Rumble
Team — 1. Lathrop 186; 2. Service 145; 3. North Pole 110.5; 4. Student Wrestling Development Program 102; 5. Chugiak 86; 6. South 82; 7. Eagle River 64; 8. West Valley 61; 9. West Anchorage 51.5; 10. Palmer 36; 11. Kodiak 35; 12. Bartlett 6.
Kodiak wrestlers
119 — Damon May, 0-2
Quarterfinal — Louie Flint, Eagle River, p. May, 1:08.
Consolation semifinals — Keanu Loucks, Lathrop, p. May, 4:20.
130 — Samuel Lopez, 0-2
Quarterfinal — Brian Grabner, Student Wrestling Development Program, p. Lopez, 2:43.
Consolation round 2 — Zak Lomax, Lathrop, m.d. Lopez, 13-2.
140 — 6. Sawyer Stevens, 1-2
Quarterfinal — Stevens, p. Cannon Clifford, Chugiak, 2:21.
Semifinal — Alexander Green, Service, dec. Stevens, 12-6.
Consolation semifinal — Hugh Hanson, South, dec. Stevens, 9-7 SV.
140 — Kaswel Chambers, 0-2
Quarterfinal — Blake Foster, South, p. Chambers, 0:42.
Consolation round 2 — Hugh Hanson, South, won by injury default over Chambers.
152 — 4. Wyatt Buck, 3-2
Round 1 — Devon Stolz, Student Wrestling Development Program, dec. Buck, 8-2.
Consolation round 2 — Buck p. Samuel Gold, Service, 0:28.
Consolation round 3 — Buck p. Elias Rimbert, Chugiak, 2:30.
Consolation semifinals — Buck p. Devon Stolz, Student Wrestling Development Program, 2:59.
Third-place match — Kirill Zalata-Sweet, West, p. Buck, 2:18.
160 — Reese Arnett, 0-2
Quarterfinal — Cade Kohler, Chugiak, p. Arnett, 1:00.
Consolation round 2 — Corin Baranoski, West Valley, p. Arnett, :35.
189 — Kavik Skonberg, 0-2
Round 1 — Jimmy Runnell, North Pole, p. Skonberg, 1:14.
Consolation round 2 — Jacob Lehman, Palmer p. Skonberg, 1:01.
189 — 4. Ethan Benton, 3-2
Round 1 — Benton, p. Brodie Alcantra, Palmer, :38.
Quarterfinal — Benton p. Mitchell Christy, Eagle River, 1:08.
Semifinal — Via Skipps, North Pole, p. Benton, 4:51.
Consolation semifinals — Benton, p. Suleyman Guliyev, West Anchorage, 1:45.
Third-place match — Jimmy Runnels, North Pole, p. Benton, 3:51.
Junior varsity tournament
Girls
120 — 3. Mia Crandall, 1-1
Semifinal — Kaitlyn Mitchell, Kotzebue, p. Crandall, 4:01.
Third-place match — Crandall, p. Vera Askoak, Newhalen, :17.
Boys
130 — 1. Samuel Lopez, 2-0
Semifinal — Lopez p. Owen Riffe, South, 1:00.
First-place match — Lopez dec. Enoch Worthington, Eielson, 13-10.
160 — Reese Arnett, 0-2
Quarterfinal — Kash Gagnon, Wasilla, p. Arnett, 2:25.
Consolation semifinals — Pletnikoff, Bartlett, p. Arnett, 0:59.
215 — 5. Kavik Skonberg, 2-1
Quarterfinal — Skyler Wyman, North Pole, dec. Skonberg, 2:48.
Consolation semifinals — Skonberg, p. River Brower, Barrow, 0:50.
Fifth-place match — Skonberg, p. Matthew Baird, Eielson, 0:16.
ACS Denali Auto Glass Invite
Girls
100 — Megan Cornett, 2-2
Round 1 — Cornett, p. Constance Albert, Bethel, 1:31.
Quarterfinal — Pagan Lester, Newhalen, p. Cornett, 0:23.
Consolation round 2 — Cornett, p. Kaitlyn Manning, Eielson, 0:24.
Consolation round 3 — Emilie Madson, Bethel, p. Cornett, 1:48.
120 — Mia Crandall, 1-2
Round 1 — Amanda Prince, North Pole, p. Mia Crandall, 3:49.
Consolation round 2 — Crandall, p. Vera Askoak, Newhalen, 1:30.
Consolation round 3 — Summer Boling, Ketchikan, p. Crandall, 1:52.
185 — 5. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, 1-2
Quarterfinal — Roane Cook, Homer, p. Sorto-Chicas, 2:00.
Consolation semifinals — Lylah Murah, North Pole, dec. Sorto-Chicas, 0:56.
Fifth-place match — Sorto-Chicas, p. Alanis Cortes, Delta, 2:53.
