Kodiak’s offense was kept quiet on the first day of the Division II Softball State Championships in Fairbanks.
In Thursday’s pool play, the Bears — making their fourth straight appearance at the state tournament — lost to Delta Junction 3-1 and Ketchikan 10-4.
“I feel extremely disappointed for Shanoah (Spear) because she pitched outstanding,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “She pitched good enough for us to win both games, and we just had no offense.”
By finishing third in Pool A, Kodiak will open today’s bracket play at noon against Homer, the runner-up finisher in Pool B. The winner advances to play Pool A winner Delta at 2:30 p.m, while the loser falls to a 5 p.m. elimination game.
The Mariners handed the Bears a pair of losses last week on their way to winning the Northern Lights Conference crown.
“Hopefully, we can regroup and have a complete game because we sure need it. What we did today sure wasn’t good enough against two teams that I feel like we definitely could have beaten,” Bolen said.
KETCHIKAN 10, KODIAK 4
The Southeast Conference champions put on a power display in the day’s first game. Ketchikan slugged three solo home runs — including back-to-back shots in the fifth inning — to pull away with a six-run victory over Kodiak.
Mackenzie Pahang, Shaelyn Mendoza and Faith Easterly all went yard for the Kings. Mendoza’s and Easterly’s long balls came after Kodiak had tied the game at 3.
Ketchikan’s trio of pitchers kept Kodiak silent for every inning but two.
In the fourth, after Kate Holland walked and scored on an error, Carlie Lee laced a clutch two-out single that scored Anastasia Solomon and Britney Llorente, who had singled, to even the score.
Following Ketchikan’s home run outburst in the fifth, Kodiak got one back in the bottom half when Holland doubled and scored on a Solomon single.
That was all Kodiak mustard on offense as the Bears fanned 13 times against Ketchikan pitchers Hannah Moody, Hayley Gilson and Makena Johansen. The trio allowed only five hits — two to Lee.
Shanoah Spear went the distance for Kodiak, striking out four and giving up 13 hits in seven innings. The Kings scored in every inning but the first and the third.
DELTA 3, KODIAK 1
Kodiak scored a solo run in the first inning when Holland tripled and came home on an error. That was all Delta pitcher Alyssa Hooton would allow as she scattered seven hits over the final six innings. She struck out five and walked three.
It appeared the one run was all Kodiak would need as Spear took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and strung zeros on the scoreboard. Then, something happened in the fifth. The first three hitters reached and scored. No. 9 hitter Caitlynn Schmidt delt the biggest blow, a two-out, two-run single that broke the tie.
Spear three strikeouts and no walks while allowing only five hits.
Kodiak had plenty of chances to put the game away. Kodiak had runners on the corners with one out and didn’t score in the third. In the fourth, Howell and Lee hit back-to-back one-out singles and were stranded on bases. In the fifth, Kodiak stranded runners at third and second. And finally, in the seventh, Kodiak had the tying run at first base but was called out attempting to steal second.
Howell and Lee had two singles for Kodiak, while Narog and Jaden Christiansen had a single.
Results
Thursday
Pool A
Ketchikan 10, Kodiak 4
Delta 3, Kodiak 1
Delta 12, Ketchikan 11
Pool B
Homer 13, North Pole 11
Thunder Mountain 10, North Pole 2
Thunder Mountain 11, Homer 1
Friday
Noon — Kodiak vs. Homer
Noon — Ketchikan vs. North Pole
2:30 p.m. — Kodiak-Homer winner vs. Delta
2:30 p.m. — Ketchikan-North Pole winner vs. Thunder Mountain
5 p.m. — elimination games
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Winner’s bracket championship game
10:30 a.m. — Elimination game
12:45 p.m. — Third-place game
3:15 p.m. — Chapionship game
