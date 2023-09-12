Facing Colony, the state’s fourth-best team from a season ago, Kodiak volleyball dropped a pair of Northern Lights Conference matches over the weekend in the Mat-Su Valley.
The Knights took Friday’s opener 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 and swept Saturday’s finale 25-13, 25-22, 25-14.
The defeats drop Kodiak to 1-3 in the NLC, while Colony — last year’s conference runner-up — moved to 2-0.
Jisselle Blanco paced the Bears in Friday’s match, knocking down nine kills and 22 digs. Amirah Oskolkoff chipped in eight kills, 17 digs and three service aces.
Kate Holland had a team-high 34 digs, while Kamryn Price had 18 assists.
Blanco was at it again in Saturday’s match, registering a team-leading seven kills and 20 digs. Oskolkoff, Darlene Luzano and Martina Dermer all contributed four kills.
Makylla Madamba had 12 assists, while Price added 11 assists.
Kodiak returns to the Mat-Su Valley to play a pair of NLC matches against Wasilla on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors are the defending conference champions.
After this weekend, Kodiak will have only two conference matches remaining. Those games will be played Oct. 6-7 against Palmer on The Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.